The Bengals grabbed Jalen Ramsey’s facemask on 75-yard Super Bowl TD and got away with it

The Cincinnati Bengals only needed one play to take a second half lead in Super Bowl LVI. Joe Burrow tossed a 75-yard touchdown to Tee Higgins over Jalen Ramsey on the first play of the third quarter to give the Bengals a 17-13 lead over the Los Angeles Rams. After the extra point was kicked, replays showed that Higgins clearly grabbed Ramsey’s facemask just before catching the ball.

The refs somehow didn’t call offensive pass interference, and the touchdown counted. How did the refs miss this? This should be such a clear cut penalty. Watch the highlight of Higgins’ touchdown and get a closer look at the blatant facemask grab below:

Tee Higgins got away with a facemask pic.twitter.com/ZqApkRkZad — Ben Brown (@BenBrownPL) February 14, 2022

The Bengals then intercepted Rams QB Matthew Stafford on LA’s first play of the ensuing possession. The momentum in Super Bowl LVI is swinging to the Bengals’ side out of halftime.

Basically everyone on Twitter yelled that Higgins’ touchdown shouldn’t have counted.

“There’s a little contact there!” as Jalen Ramsey’s head is turned 180 degrees by a facemask — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) February 14, 2022

“Ramsey fell down” is the really nice way to say “the WR slung him to the ground by the facemask” — Mitchell Schwartz (@MitchSchwartz71) February 14, 2022

It’s been a rough day in the Super Bowl for Ramsey so far:

Per NFL Next Gen Stats, Jalen Ramsey has now allowed 126 yards as the nearest defender in coverage on 3 receptions today.



That's the most he's allowed in a single game in his career, regular season or playoffs. pic.twitter.com/bRcXXDN918 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 14, 2022

The Bengals got very, very lucky that Higgins wasn’t called for a penalty to wipe away his touchdown. Rams fans will remember that play if their team doesn’t win the game.