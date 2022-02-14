Browns players showed nothing but love to Odell Beckham Jr. after the Super Bowl

Odell Beckham Jr. winning a Super Bowl ring is one of the most unlikely stories of the NFL season. Beckham scored the first touchdown of Super Bowl LVI on a 17-yard reception from Matthew Stafford, but eventually exited the game with a scary non-contact knee injury. The Rams held on to win anyway, 23-20, to give the franchise its second ever title and Beckham his $1 million bonus for winning the Super Bowl.

The 29-year-old wide receiver entered the season coming off a torn ACL with the Cleveland Browns. Once Beckham was inserted in the lineup, it quickly became apparent that he wasn’t getting along with quarterback Baker Mayfield. With the Browns’ passing game underproducing and allegations that Beckham had quit on the team, the rift took a turn when his father posted videos to social media that showed Mayfield missing his son.

The Browns and Beckham eventually reached an agreement on his release. He chose the Rams over the Green Bay Packers. The day he signed to the team, fellow receiver Robert Woods was lost for the season in practice with his own knee injury. Beckham took on an even bigger role than expected, and by the time the playoffs started, he was thriving.

After the Rams’ Super Bowl win, there was an outpouring of support for Beckham from his former Browns teammates. Beckham’s former college and NFL teammate Jarvis Landry immediately shouted out Beckham after the game:

Linebacker Mack Wilson gave an even more passionate defense of Beckham’s character.

For some people to be saying OBJ doesn’t deserve it y’all are insane. But also I understand it’s the people on the outside looking in that doesn’t know what type of teammate he is, what he meant to us as a team, & also what type of guy he was off the field. So please shut up! — Mack Wilson Sr. (@5mackwilson1) February 14, 2022

The love continued to pour in from his former teammates:

True Cinderella story congrats to the Rams and my brother @obj what a crazy ass year!! Much respect ✊ — Chief David Njoku (@David_Njoku80) February 14, 2022

In case you were wondering if Mayfield sent well wishes, we need to point out that the QB announced he was taking a social media break a few weeks back. Say what you will about Mayfield, but that’s always a good decision.

Beckham sent a tweet of his own after the game:

THIS WAS EXACTLY GODS PLAN. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) February 14, 2022

Hopefully Beckham didn’t suffer another serious injury to his left knee in the Super Bowl. His year was a roller coaster, but it ends with a Super Bowl ring. He’ll always have that.