Brian Flores said making a change is more important than coaching in ‘CBS Mornings’ interview

Former Dolphins head coach Brian Flores gave his first interview since filing an explosive lawsuit against the NFL on Tuesday which contained extensive allegations of racial prejudice, unfair hiring practices, and claims he was offered a bounty to tank the Dolphins in his first year as head coach.

Flores and his legal team appeared on CBS Mornings to share more information on his suit, and explained the emotions he felt throughout the incidents detailed. The discussion began with Flores’ text message exchange with Bill Belichick, in which the Patriots head coach congratulated Flores on getting the job as head coach with the Giants, only to later realize he had meant to text Brian Daboll, not Flores. At the time Flores had not interviewed for the job, and realized they already had their man — turning Flores’ interview into a sham.

“It was a range of emotions. Humiliation, disbelief, anger — I’ve worked so hard to get to where I am in football, to become a head coach. Put 18 years in this league, and it was — to go on what was going to be a — what felt like or what was a sham interview, I was hurt.”

The Giants responded to the lawsuit Tuesday by saying they were impressed with Flores, claiming he was a candidate “until the eleventh hour.” Flores’ lawyer mentions that his team had been in contact with CBS prior to Flores’ interview with the Giants, knowing it was essentially a fake interview, and wanting to shed light on the issues in the NFL.

Flores also expanded on his allegation that Dolphins owner Stephen Ross offered him $100,000 for each loss during the 2019 season in order to improve Miami’s draft stock and pick higher.

“This game’s done a lot for me. I grew up not far from here in the projects in Brownsville, Brooklyn. I didn’t grow up with a lot. This game, you know, changed my life. So to attack the integrity of the game, that’s what I felt was happening in that instance. And I wouldn’t stand for it....I think it hurt my standing within the organization and ultimately was the reason why I was let go.”

The Dolphins have denied these claims, saying “the implication that we acted in a manner inconsistent with the integrity of the game is incorrect.” It’s these allegations which are likely to have the most immediate fallout. However, the NFL has not yet said whether they were launch an internal investigation to look into Flores’ claims that the Dolphins were operating against the integrity of the game.

There was no mention of another explosive allegation of the suit, that Denver Broncos executives, including John Elway, showed up late, unprepared, and seemingly intoxicated to a 2019 interview with Flores before ultimately hiring Vic Fangio. However, Flores did detail what he wants to come of his suit against the NFL and the teams involved.

“We filed the lawsuit so that we could create some change. And that’s important to me. I think we’re at a fork in the road right now. We’re going keep it the way it is or go in another direction and make some change where we’re actually changing the hearts and minds of those who make decisions to hire head coaches, executives, etcetera. That’s what we’ve got to get to. We’ve got to change hearts and minds.”

Flores added that he still wants to coach in the NFL, but feels trying to make this change is more important than coaching. He went on to say that he knows many black coaches have similar stories as his, and he knows coming forward is difficult, and a sacrifice — but to him it’s worth it.