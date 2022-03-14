12 things that lasted longer than Tom Brady’s retirement

Tom Brady is back in the NFL! We waited so long 41 days for this moment. It took little over a month of hanging out around the house eating nightshades for No. 12 to decide retirement wasn’t for him.

These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands. That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG pic.twitter.com/U0yhRKVKVm — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 13, 2022

Without a doubt the funniest element of Brady’s return post is him saying he still has “unfinished business.” Nobody is sports has better finished their business than Brady. I can scour the resources of my mind and not find a single piece of business remaining to be finished by TB12. At this point Brady is basically the Casper the friendly ghost of the NFL, he’s telling us there’s unfinished business, but he really just wants to linger in an abandoned house because it’s more comfortable than the afterlife.

Haunting aside, Brady is back. We all have to deal with it. Honestly, it’s not a bad thing except for the dude who paid $518,000 for the football from Brady’s “last” touchdown pass. Now he just owns a really expensive football.

This whole 41 day retirement thing got me thinking though: What are some events that lasted longer than Brady’s brief absence from the NFL?

12 things that lasted longer than Tom Brady’s 41 day retirement