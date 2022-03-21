The 6 biggest winners from NFL free agency

We’re still in the middle of NFL free agency, but for all intents and purposes the process is approaching its end. There are still some great players available, but as cap space is eaten into and the market is narrowing we’re seeing smaller need fills now, rather than the bigger splashy deals of opening week.

From top to bottom, honestly, I’m really impressed with what a ton of teams have done so far. There really isn’t a clear and obvious loser in the bunch, and while I do have some feelings about some of the deals signed — most notably Jacksonville, who I thought could have done a lot more with this cap space, I do still see the logic behind their moves. Almost everyone got a lot better, and there are some really fun signings to appreciate when the season begins.

Heck, look at JuJu Smith-Schuster in Kansas City. That’s going to be an absolute blast to watch him and Pat Mahomes. Von Miller in Buffalo? Get out of here, that’s just silly. Allen Robinson adding to the Rams? The one benefit of this top-tier arms’ race we’re in is that football is going to be just nuts in 2022. It’s way too early to make any bold predictions, but it certainly feels like we’re going to see extreme parity between a handful of the best, then a great mass at the bottom unable to make an impact.

That’s going to spur a lot of discussions about competitive balance, but I think it’ll largely be overblown. We have a lot of aging teams in win-now mode trying to get rings before knowing it’s all going to crash down — then a larger number of teams hoping to slowly build for the time their window opens. It’s here we get a bizarre intersection in free agency, so let’s look at who did really well this signing period.

No. 1: Cincinnati Bengals

Notable signings: La’el Collins, Alex Cappa, Ted Karras

That says it all. The Bengals No. 1 priority in free agency was using their considerable funds to upgrade the offensive line, and my God did they achieve their goal. Collins, Cappa and Karras are three colossal upgrades on the offensive line. All are immediate starters, all will ensure the Joe Burrow offense gets even better.

I have no issues with any signing this team pulled off. Even the smaller, less pronounced deals make this team better. Yes, they lost C.J. Uzomah to the Jets, but Hayden Hurst is a really solid bridge option who found himself without a spot in Atlanta after drafting Kyle Pitts.

The big thing was seeing if Cincinnati would overspend and go too deep for this year. That would have been a trap. Instead they wisely spent their funds and got so much better as a result. I love it.

No. 2: Los Angeles Chargers

Notable signings: J.C. Jackson, Sebastian Joseph, Uchenna Nwosu, Gerald Everett

While it’s not listed, I’m also lumping the trade for Khalil Mack in here, because it was part of the team’s free agency strategy.

In a lot of ways the Chargers were in a similar position as the Bengals in terms of being a team with an elite future; but, while Cincinnati needed to fix its offensive line, the Chargers needed to upgrade their defense. I really appreciate that this team didn’t get scared by the all-in approach of the Broncos and shy away, instead pushing their chips in and going for it.

Jackson and Joseph will be huge boosts to the defense, while Everett brings much-needed depth at tight end to ensure Justin Herbert has more help. I love what this team did and think they could take a big step forward in 2022 as a result.

No. 3: New York Jets

Notable signings: Laken Tomlinson, D.J. Reed, C.J. Uzomah, Tyler Conklin, Jordan Whitehead

I really love the value the Jets found at several position. Laken Tomlinson was a huge get for their offensive line, while C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin give the team a hell of a tight end pair to (hopefully) settle down Zach Wilson and enable him to make better decisions in his second year.

Whitehead was an overlooked steal I think should have been signed for more money by someone, but their loss is the Jets gain.

The only real criticism I have is Uzomah’s contract, which feels a little pricey — especially when they went to spend even more money at TE later by signing Conklin.

No. 4: Jacksonville Jaguars

Notable signings: Christian Kirk, Brandon Scherff, Foyesade Olukun, Darious Williams, Foley Fatukasi, Zay Jones

If we’re going by pure raw talent, the Jaguars won free agency. This is a hell of a list of players that will make the team better. My concern is that Jacksonville blew so much of their cap space and I’m not sure this team can still really make noise in the AFC yet.

A lot of these contracts were big. Yes, there’s some creative cap work being done behind the scenes so it’s not devastating, but I’m still not enamored with everything they did.

Kirk and Jones will really help Trevor Lawrence, which should have always been the end goal of this. The future of this franchise hinges on ensuring Lawrence can live up to his full potential.

No. 5: Carolina Panthers

Notable signings: Donte Jackson, Austin Corbett, Xavier Woods, Johnny Hekker

I don’t know what the hell is in the water in Charlotte. One day the Panthers are on the brink of making a monumentally stupid move by trading for Deshaun Watson, then they follow up by quietly having a brilliant free agency.

This ranks a little lower because the impact isn’t massive, but damn this was smart. Using the team’s available money to bring back Donte Jackson and sign D.J. Moore to an extension was a great use of resources. Austin Corbett is a much-needed boost to the offensive line, Xavier Woods is a reliable safety, and Johnny Hekker is the best punter in the NFL who was a cap casualty.

Just really solid moves here.

No. 6: Miami Dolphins

Notable signings: Cedrick Wilson, Connor Williams, Chase Edmonds, Teddy Bridgewater

You can absolutely see the plan Mike McDaniel is trying to enact in Miami, and I dig it. His creative offenses hinge on a solid run/pass balance with creative use of the running back.

Chase Edmonds was smart signing to this end, and he’ll get plenty of chances to shine in this offense. He wasn’t my favorite RB in this class, but it might be one of the best homes for a player at the position. Also not listed was Raheem Mostert, who will offer a short-yardage back when needed.

I really love the value for Cedrick Wilson. I think he was an overlooked receiver who’s making a pittance of some of the bigger names signed this period. Whether it ends up being Tua Tagovailoa who plays all season, or if the team transitions to Bridgewater, I think they’ll be a more complete team who are still building for the future.