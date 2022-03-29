The NFL will allow both teams to have possession in overtime, but there’s a catch

The NFL owners’ meeting is a place where business gets done and the power brokers of the league make decisions on the future of football — and finally we have one that makes sense. On Tuesday a vote passed that will see both teams get possession of the ball in overtime, but only in the postseason.

NFL owners passed the overtime proposal allowing both teams to possess the ball in the postseason only, per league source. — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 29, 2022

It’s far from perfect, but will at least avoid the unsatisfying end we saw to Bills vs. Chiefs in the Divisional Playoff Round where the most exciting game in recent memory was decided by a lackluster, unfair final coin toss.

There are still a lot of questions that remain about this rule change. It’s unclear what happens after each team has a possession. There’s been no formal announcement whether we would move to “next score wins,” or if both teams would continue to get possessions.

Related Bet on NFL win totals at DraftKings Sportsbook

How this is decided will open up some really interesting decision making in the playoffs. If we assume the game moves to next score wins, then the first team to gain possession will naturally have an advantage. There’s also a possibility where the first possession team needs to make a tough decision about whether to go for two on their first drive, ensuring their opponent needs to match them — or simply take the PAT, knowing if they give up a TD the game could be sealed by a two point conversion.

Time will show the full plan the NFL in instituting, but at least this is a step in the right direction.