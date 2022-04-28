Who produces the most NFL Draft picks? We charted every college producing pros in the modern era

It’s draft week. If you’re a chronic fan, you’ve probably visited the famous “Jimmy Johnson draft-pick value chart” at some point this week to see what it would cost for your NFL team to trade up for your favorite prospect or see how much your team could bring in with a trade back in the draft. The method to create that Johnson Chart, though, was market-based, not results-based. As The Washington Post recently put it, Mike McCoy “plotted on logarithmic paper every trade involving a draft pick over the previous four years” to find the value of a draft pick.

Thirty years have passed since that day and we now have better tools to analyze the draft from a results-based standpoint. For example, the Fitzgerald-Spielberger NFL draft trade value chart frames draft slots based on what the players picked in those slots are paid after their rookie contracts instead of how much teams are willing to give up on draft day. That’s a results-based chart, not the market-based chart that McCoy built.

Using the Fitzgerald-Spielberger chart, I thought it would be interesting to look at where NFL prospects are coming from, using a modern perspective, in recent years. So I attached the Fitzgerald-Spielberger value to every draft pick since 2011, the first year in which rookie contracts essentially had slated salaries with the signing of the collective bargaining agreement signed that offseason, and cleaned the data so that UCF and Central Florida or NIU and Northern Illinois were not indexed as different schools. Thanks, Wikipedia!

The table below is what 2,803 NFL draft picks look like, by school, from the perspective of the Fitzgerald-Spielberger chart. In total, 237 college programs (and two draft picks who never played college football) combined for 1,938,664 “draft value points” in just over a decade. This is where NFL draft picks come from.

NFL Draft Value (2011-2021) Rank School Draft Value Conference Rank School Draft Value Conference 1 Alabama 102,415 SEC 2 Ohio State 72,765 B10 3 LSU 68,356 SEC 4 Clemson 54,324 ACC 5 Florida 51,758 SEC 6 Georgia 48,315 SEC 7 Florida State 45,351 ACC 8 Notre Dame 43,723 IND 9 Oklahoma 41,648 B12 10 USC 40,730 P12 11 Stanford 36,873 P12 12 Texas A&M 35,838 SEC 13 Michigan 35,139 B10 14 Miami 34,287 ACC 15 Washington 33,663 P12 16 Auburn 31,329 SEC 17 North Carolina 30,574 ACC 18 Penn State 30,567 B10 19 Wisconsin 29,692 B10 20 Iowa 29,407 B10 21 Oregon 28,887 P12 22 UCLA 28,612 P12 23 South Carolina 26,163 SEC 24 Mississippi State 24,911 SEC 25 Missouri 23,344 SEC 26 West Virginia 22,583 B12 27 Louisville 22,535 ACC 28 Utah 21,047 P12 29 TCU 20,358 B12 30 North Carolina State 19,915 ACC 31 Texas 19,861 B12 32 Baylor 19,696 B12 33 Michigan State 19,205 B10 34 Virginia Tech 19,198 ACC 35 California 18,826 P12 36 Boise State 18,349 MW 37 Arkansas 18,307 SEC 38 Ole Miss 17,982 SEC 39 Tennessee 16,058 SEC 40 Boston College 15,479 ACC 41 UCF 15,475 AAC 42 Nebraska 15,418 B10 43 Pittsburgh 15,345 ACC 44 Kentucky 14,885 SEC 45 Oklahoma State 14,719 B12 46 Illinois 14,242 B10 47 Temple 12,732 AAC 48 Colorado 12,731 P12 49 Arizona State 12,714 P12 50 Oregon State 11,915 P12 51 San Diego State 11,413 MW 52 Houston 11,191 AAC 53 Maryland 10,729 B10 54 Minnesota 10,616 B10 55 BYU 10,390 Indy 56 UConn 10,165 Indy 57 Syracuse 9,762 ACC 58 Vanderbilt 9,241 SEC 59 Memphis 9,202 AAC 60 Cincinnati 8,922 AAC 61 Texas Tech 8,640 B12 62 Kansas State 8,638 B12 63 North Dakota State 8,447 FCS 64 Purdue 8,442 B10 65 Louisiana Tech 8,345 CUSA 66 Wake Forest 8,306 ACC 67 Indiana 8,128 B10 68 Virginia 8,112 ACC 69 Utah State 8,103 MW 70 Rutgers 7,695 B10 71 Nevada 7,415 MW 72 Western Michigan 7,020 MAC 73 SMU 6,856 AAC 74 Northwestern 6,831 B10 75 Washington State 6,751 P12 76 Duke 6,613 ACC 77 Georgia Tech 6,586 ACC 78 Fresno State 6,472 MW 79 Arizona 6,187 P12 80 South Florida 6,065 AAC 81 Wyoming 6,021 MW 82 Appalachian State 5,623 SBC 83 Central Michigan 5,512 MAC 84 Louisiana 5,315 SBC 85 Colorado State 5,213 MW 86 Florida Atlantic 5,115 CUSA 87 Southern Miss 5,080 CUSA 88 Western Kentucky 5,050 CUSA 89 Buffalo 4,407 MAC 90 FIU 4,320 CUSA 91 Iowa State 4,105 B12 92 Marshall 3,975 CUSA 93 Northern Illinois 3,949 MAC 94 Hawaii 3,940 MW 95 Tulane 3,820 AAC 96 San Jose State 3,434 MW 97 Georgia Southern 3,189 SBC 98 South Carolina State 3,112 FCS 99 Northern Iowa 3,013 FCS 100 Tulsa 2,986 AAC 101 Toledo 2,937 MAC 102 Rice 2,898 CUSA 103 Charlotte 2,845 CUSA 104 Eastern Washington 2,729 FCS 105 East Carolina 2,681 AAC 106 Samford 2,651 FCS 107 Miami (OH) 2,580 MAC 108 Delaware 2,473 FCS 109 Kansas 2,452 B12 110 UMass 2,375 Indy 111 Ohio 2,322 MAC 112 Villanova 2,193 FCS 113 Montana 2,140 FCS 114 New Mexico State 2,066 Indy 115 UTSA 2,009 CUSA 116 Middle Tennessee State 1,977 CUSA 117 Coastal Carolina 1,974 SBC 118 Troy 1,926 SBC 119 Idaho 1,797 FCS 120 North Carolina A&T 1,718 FCS 121 Arkansas State 1,694 SBC 122 Central Arkansas 1,676 FCS 123 Southern Illinois 1,675 FCS 124 Alabama State 1,653 FCS 125 UAB 1,596 CUSA 126 Tennessee State 1,589 FCS 127 UTEP 1,576 CUSA 128 Midwestern State 1,537 D2 129 Kent State 1,515 MAC 130 Chattanooga 1,465 FCS 131 Maine 1,440 FCS 132 Illinois State 1,411 FCS 133 Richmond 1,381 FCS 134 Ashland 1,320 D2 135 Southern Utah 1,315 FCS 136 South Dakota State 1,288 FCS 137 South Alabama 1,274 SBC 138 Princeton 1,235 FCS 139 Southeastern Louisiana 1,227 FCS 140 Eastern Illinois 1,204 FCS 141 Ball State 1,203 MAC 142 Sam Houston State 1,184 FCS 143 Lenoir–Rhyne 1,170 D2 144 Youngstown State 1,167 FCS 145 William & Mary 1,166 FCS 146 Eastern Kentucky 1,143 FCS 147 North Alabama 1,143 FCS 148 Towson 1,095 FCS 149 James Madison 1,084 FCS 150 Murray State 1,001 FCS 151 Harvard 930 FCS 152 Hobart 917 D3 153 Valdosta State 854 D2 154 Fort Hays State 833 D2 155 Arkansas–Pine Bluff 812 FCS 156 Abilene Christian 811 FCS 157 Lehigh 805 FCS 158 Portland State 790 FCS 159 Tarleton State 776 FCS 160 Jacksonville State 775 FCS 161 Stephen F. Austin 763 FCS 162 Charleston (WV) 760 D2 163 Western Illinois 755 FCS 164 Grand Valley State 750 D2 165 Regina 725 U Sports 166 Pittsburg State (KS) 714 D2 167 Sioux Falls 714 D2 168 West Georgia 702 D2 169 Humboldt State 698 D2 170 Missouri Southern State 698 D2 171 Hampton 698 FCS 172 Wisconsin–Whitewater 676 D3 173 Grambling State 676 FCS 174 Lamar 661 FCS 175 Northwestern State 651 FCS 176 Dayton 642 FCS 177 Missouri Western 632 D2 178 North Carolina Central 627 FCS 179 Missouri State 618 FCS 180 No College 606 N/A 181 Mount Union 600 D3 182 California (PA) 597 D2 183 Saint John's (MN) 591 D3 184 Delaware State 591 FCS 185 Yale 575 FCS 186 Manitoba 574 U Sports 187 Weber State 570 FCS 188 Cornell 565 FCS 189 Washburn 564 D2 190 Elon 560 FCS 191 Southeast Missouri State 550 FCS 192 Lindenwood 545 D2 193 The Citadel 541 FCS 194 Bucknell 533 FCS 195 East Central 527 D2 196 South Dakota 525 FCS 197 Concordia (St. Paul) 518 D2 198 Fordham 518 FCS 199 Bloomsburg 510 D2 200 Texas Southern 510 FCS 201 Furman 507 FCS 202 UT Martin 499 FCS 203 Albany State 481 D2 204 Penn 481 FCS 205 Kutztown 471 D2 206 Albion 468 D3 207 Montana State 423 FCS 208 Florida A&M 414 FCS 209 West Alabama 412 D2 210 San Diego 412 FCS 211 Central Missouri 403 D2 212 Cal Poly 400 FCS 213 Rhode Island 394 FCS 214 Slippery Rock 391 D2 215 Drake 386 FCS 216 Presbyterian 377 FCS 217 Northwest Missouri State 328 D2 218 Western Oregon 318 D2 219 McGill 315 U Sports 220 CSU–Pueblo 307 D2 221 Virginia State 305 D2 222 Wagner 285 FCS 223 Monmouth 267 FCS 224 Chadron State 251 D2 225 Prairie View A&M 244 FCS 226 Harding 242 D2 227 Alabama A&M 242 FCS 228 Newberry 240 D2 229 Marist 235 FCS 230 Saginaw Valley State 231 D2 231 West Texas A&M 231 D2 232 Ferris State 227 D2 233 New Hampshire 220 FCS 234 Northeastern State 218 D2 235 Western Carolina 216 FCS 236 Bethel (TN) 212 NAIA 237 Morgan State 206 FCS 238 Mars Hill 192 D2

Let’s digest some of these numbers:

Top Schools

If you’re any sort of college football fan, the list of top teams putting out NFL talent shouldn’t come as anything close to surprising. Of the college football playoff’s 24 wins, 23 of them are represented in the top-10 talent-producing programs. To put it simply: The good teams in college football have the better players, at least in the eyes of NFL evaluators.

In total, roughly half of the draft capital since 2011 has been spent on players from the top-23 college football programs. Over a quarter of the draft capital is spent on players from the top eight schools on this list.

The top dog is Alabama, a program only four others can claim they have produced half of the draft value of over the last 11 classes. After the 2022 draft, Georgia could be the fifth team added to the list, if Florida can keep up.

Top Group of 5 Schools

Boise State: 18,349 draft value points UCF: 15,475 Temple: 12,732 San Diego State: 11,413 Houston: 11,191 BYU: 10,390 UConn: 10,165 Memphis: 9,202 Cincinnati: 8,922 Louisiana Tech: 8,345

When you split out the top Group of 5 programs in talent production, there are a lot of familiar faces, too. The top-10 is made up of teams who are talked about as dark horses to make New Year’s Six bowl games or are frequently mentioned in conference realignment. For reference, four of the teams above will be making the jump to the Big 12, a Power 5 conference, in the near future.

Boise State, the top Group of 5 program in terms of pushing talent into the NFL, actually ranks higher on this list than some Southeastern Conference programs like Ole Miss or Tennessee. Plenty of these G5 teams produce more talent than the low end of the Power 5, too. For example, 38 G5 programs rank higher than the Big 12’s Kansas, 26 rank higher than the Big 12’s Iowa State and 15 rank higher than the Pac 12’s Arizona.

UConn is the one team that sticks out like a sore thumb. The Huskies have only won more than three games in a single season once since 2012 but do a pretty good job of getting defensive players in the NFL. For whatever reason, though, it hasn’t translated to wins for the program.

While the top end of the G5 competes well with the low end of the P5, all G5 teams are not equal. For example, UNLV and Army are the only two FBS programs since 2011 that have not produced a single draft pick in the NFL.

Top “Small Schools”

North Dakota State: 8,447 draft value points South Carolina State: 3,112 Northern Iowa: 3,013 Eastern Washington: 2,729 Samford: 2,651 Delaware: 2,473 Villanova: 2,193 Montana: 2,140 Idaho: 1,797 North Carolina A&T: 1,718

Outside of the FBS, there is plenty of NFL talent to be found. Players like Darius Leonard, Cooper Kupp and David Johnson have all come from the FCS ranks, which is led, by far, by the North Dakota State Bison. In fact, North Dakota State would rank 10th among all programs outside of the Power 5, putting them on par with some of the top Group of 5 programs in terms of producing NFL talent.

Among the top-35 small school programs, which includes the FCS, Division II and Division III, 32 of those teams are FCS programs, the lower classification of Division I football.

Divisional Breakdown

Division I (FBS & FCS): 98.68%

FBS (Power 5 & Group of 5): 94.46%

Power 5: 79.93%

Group of 5: 14.53%

FCS: 4.22%

Division II: 1.03%

Division III: 0.17%

U Sports (Canada): 0.08%

No College: 0.03%

NAIA: 0.01%

Nearly 97 percent of the draft capital since 2011 has been spent on Division I football players with 94 percent going toward FBS selections. Lower divisions are represented, though, with non-NCAA organizations like U Sports, Canada’s college football governing body, and the NAIA, an American NCAA alternative, producing draft picks. Two draft picks, Moritz Böhringer of Germany and Jordan Mailata of Australia, never played college football before being selected late in the NFL draft.

FBS Conference Breakdown

SEC: 25.22%

Big 10: 15.42%

ACC: 15.29%

Pac 12: 13.36%

Big 12: 8.29%

AAC: 4.17%

Mountain West: 3.65%

Independent: 3.60%

Conference USA: 2.39%

MAC: 1.75%

Sun Belt: 1.22%

When the data is broken down by conference, it’s easy to see why most rational college football fans consider the SEC to be the top conference in college football. On draft day, they produce roughly two-thirds more talent than the next tier of schools, made up of the Big 10, ACC and Pac 12 conferences. It’s also easy to see that the Big 12 has lagged behind the other Power 5 conferences, as they’re split fairly evenly between those programs and the top Group of 5 conference, the AAC.

Conference Realignment?

All of these numbers were calculated by indexing teams into the conferences that they played in for the 2021 college football season. With all of the changes in realignment, specifically in the Big 12, SEC, AAC, Sun Belt and Conference USA, though, it’s worth taking a look at how the movement could impact prospect production for individual conferences once the dust is settled.

NFL Draft Value Post-Realignment Conference After Realignment Before Realignment Change Conference After Realignment Before Realignment Change SEC 550,411 488,902 61,509 B10 298,876 298,876 0 ACC 296,387 296,387 0 P12 258,936 258,936 0 B12 147,169 162,700 -15,531 MW 70,808 70,808 0 AAC 60,324 80,912 -20,588 Indy 56,263 69,761 -13,498 SBC 36,875 23,728 13,147 MAC 33,856 33,856 0 CUSA 24,376 46,372 -21,996

The big winners from this wave of realignment, unsurprisingly, are the SEC, which is adding Oklahoma and Texas, and the Sun Belt, which poached the top end of Conference USA. What’s interesting, though, is that the Big 12, after adding Cincinnati, BYU, Houston and UCF, will actually lose less in realignment, from an NFL talent perspective, than the AAC and Conference USA, who are the big losers in the shifting college football landscape.