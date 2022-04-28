NFL Draft results 2022: Pick-by-pick tracker for first round

After months of speculation, the 2022 NFL Draft is finally here. The draft will run over three days live from Las Vegas, with the first round taking place on Thursday, the second and third round going down on Friday, and rounds 4-7 happening on Saturday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are officially on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick for the second straight year. After selecting their franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence last year, the Jags are expected to either look for a defensive cornerstone in the front seven or tab an offensive tackle to help protect Lawrence. There remains mystery on who will be the first pick right up until draft day. The Detroit Lions pick second, and there’s buzz the organization is targeting pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan.

For a primer on this draft class, check out our final 2022 mock draft from James Dator. We’ll be keeping track of every pick over the first two days in this post. Reminder that you can bet on the 2022 NFL Draft at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Our James Dator is grading every first round pick here.

2022 NFL Draft results tracker for first round