NFL Draft results 2022: Pick-by-pick tracker for first round

We’re following every pick of the 2022 NFL Draft here.

After months of speculation, the 2022 NFL Draft is finally here. The draft will run over three days live from Las Vegas, with the first round taking place on Thursday, the second and third round going down on Friday, and rounds 4-7 happening on Saturday.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are officially on the clock with the No. 1 overall pick for the second straight year. After selecting their franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence last year, the Jags are expected to either look for a defensive cornerstone in the front seven or tab an offensive tackle to help protect Lawrence. There remains mystery on who will be the first pick right up until draft day. The Detroit Lions pick second, and there’s buzz the organization is targeting pass rusher Aidan Hutchinson from Michigan.

For a primer on this draft class, check out our final 2022 mock draft from James Dator. We’ll be keeping track of every pick over the first two days in this post. Reminder that you can bet on the 2022 NFL Draft at DraftKings Sportsbook.

2022 NFL Draft results tracker for first round

Pick Team Player Position School
1 Jacksonville Jaguars Travon Walker DL Georgia
2 Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson EDGE Michigan
3 Houston Texans Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU
4 New York Jets Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati
5 New York Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux EDGE Oregon
6 Carolina Panthers Ikem Ekwonu OT NC State
7 New York Giants
8 Atlanta Falcons
9 Seattle Seahawks
10 New York Jets
11 Washington Commanders
12 Minnesota Vikings
13 Houston Texans
14 Baltimore Ravens
15 Philadelphia Eagles
16 New Orleans Saints
17 Los Angeles Chargers
18 Philadelphia Eagles
19 New Orleans Saints
20 Pittsburgh Steelers
21 New England Patriots
22 Green Bay Packers
23 Arizona Cardinals
24 Dallas Cowboys
25 Buffalo Bills
26 Tennessee Titans
27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers
28 Green Bay Packers
29 Kansas City Chiefs
30 Kansas City Chiefs
31 Cincinnati Bengals
32 Detroit Lions

