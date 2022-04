The best available players after Round 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft wrapped up day two on Friday with the second and third rounds officially in the books. The day opened with the Buccaneers drafting Houston defensive tackle Logan Hall at No. 33 overall, and closed with the 49ers selecting SMU wide receiver Danny Gray at No. 105 overall.

The biggest news of the day was the struggle for quarterbacks. A day after the Steelers picked Kenny Pickett at No. 20 overall, we did not see another QB until the Falcons picked Desmond Ridder at No. 74. That was a surprise primarily because most everybody expected Malik Willis to go ahead of Ridder, if not be the first QB off the board. Instead, Willis went No. 86 overall to the Titans. Matt Corral was the last QB off the board on Friday, going to the Panthers at No. 94.

The draft is now headed into the day for the diehards. The final day of the draft is when we get into the nitty-gritty with only analysts knowing who most of the players are, and some not even all of them. We’ll get the usual tribute to sixth round pick Tom Brady as teams look for diamonds in the rough. And of course, we can’t forget Mr. Irrelevant at No. 262 to close out the 2022 NFL Draft.

There’s still plenty of talent on the board, and below we’ve updated a list of best players available. The list comes from the consensus big board rankings at NFL Mock Draft Database. Oklahoma defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey is the top remaining player, and he’s followed by UNC quarterback Sam Howell.

Check out the BPA below, and find the full results for the first three rounds here. As always, you can bet on the rest of the draft at DraftKings Sportsbook. The fourth round opens the final day of the draft at 12 p.m. ET.