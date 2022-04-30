Sauce Gardner has a sauce bottle chain ... that has sauce in it!

Newly minted New York Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner arrived in New Jersey over the weekend and he was still sporting the sauce chain he wore to the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas on Thursday.

Gardner had a chance to chat with Jets owner Woody Johnson after his arrival in New Jersey, and he offered up a little bit of a secret: his sauce chain holds his daily sauce of choice!

Sauce told Johnson his sauce of choice will vary day-by-day. One day he’ll have BBQ sauce, another day it might be some Sweet Heat. He might have some Hot Sauce or Teriyaki if the mood strikes him.

I like to think of myself as a connoisseur of tasty sauces, and I like where Sauce’s head is at. The question now is if his choice of sauce might indicate his mood on a given day. How frequently will we see him show up at MetLife Stadium with a sauce that tells us a little about what we can expect that day.

Hot sauce can be right in your face and aggressive, so maybe we’re looking at him getting physical with his opposing receiver. Sweet Heat is a little more subtle, so maybe he’s going to play a little more off-man that day. Meanwhile, BBQ is a sloppier sauce, so that could suggest he thinks the refs will let the cornerbacks get a little more physical with the receivers down the field.