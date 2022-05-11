Tua Tagovailoa underthrowing Tyreek Hill is the saddest Dolphins hype video possible

By design the hype video is supposed to create some hype. On Tuesday the Dolphins managed to do the complete opposite by posting footage of Tua Tagovailoa throwing a ball to Tyreek Hill.

Ideally you’d look for a pass that perfectly spiraled through the air, hitting the receiver in stride, and running away for a touchdown. It would have conjured images of the potential to come, a vibrant, new-look offense with deep passing potential.

Instead this was very, very sad.

Despite being under no pressure in a practice scenario, Tua’s pass wobbles out of his hand with poor velocity. Tyreek then has to come back to catch the pass, before establishing his run again. In a game scenario this kind of slow, wobbling duck would at best result in a contested pass, at worst it would turn into a pick-six — yet this is what the Dolphins tried to showcase.

Related Bet on Dolphins futures at DraftKings Sportsbook

Take a stroll through the Twitter replies and you’ll see all manner of people making fun of this throw. Except for some die-hard Dolphins fans, bless their hearts, who are showing clips of Patrick Mahomes throwing deep passed Hill had to come back for as if to intimate that Tua and Mahomes are similar quarterbacks.

People worried about an under throw like @cheetah still won't score. pic.twitter.com/4NKPE9NLqD — Fin Reaper (@The_Fin_Reaper) May 11, 2022

We can just forget the fact that the videos they’re showing of Mahomes have him throwing under pressure, on the run, throwing 45 yards downfield while being chased — not on a practice field. Other than that I’m sure they’re identical, right?

There’s no putting lipstick on this pig, the Tua x Tyreek video is just bad. The astonishing part is that this was ever put on Twitter to hype people up.