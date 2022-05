2022 NFL schedule: Full schedule for each team

After much pomp and circumstance the complete 2022 NFL schedule has finally been released. Up to this point we knew which teams would be facing off in the fall, but not the order of the games — or on which days they would be played.

This marks the second year of the NFL’s 17 game, 18 week schedule. We’re still waiting to see if this experiment is worth it, with the final week last season being a bit of a pointless affair, outside of the potential drama of Chargers vs. Raiders, in which a tie game would have eliminated the Steelers from the playoffs and put both teams in.

The big changes to this year’s slate from past seasons is the NFL invading Christmas. Usually leaving the holiday up to the NBA, football is no longer satisfied with just taking Thanksgiving. There will be three Christmas Day games added to Week 16, with the Packers and Dolphins, Broncos and Rams, as well as the Buccaneers and Cardinals all playing.

