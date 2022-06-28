Odell Beckham Jr. has a painting of himself in LA helping up his broken Browns version

This painting of Odell Beckham Jr. isn’t exactly subtle, but the receiver likes it.

It’s pretty obvious the message here. It’s Rams Odell, helping up his broken, Browns self, all while wearing the Super Bowl ring he won in Los Angeles after being freed from mediocrity in Cleveland. Also there’s pixel art grass at the bottom, because why not — and also some meteors falling from the sky.

As for Odell, he’s thrilled with the painting — or so I’m told by my young hip coworkers, because I am an uncool old.

Honestly, I don’t really blame OBJ for being happy with this. It really felt like his career was coming to a close while in Cleveland. He was languishing on the roster, unable to make an impact, unhappy with Baker Mayfield and generally feeling awful. Then OBJ was a late signing of the Rams to help mitigate the loss of Robert Woods due to injury, and strengthen Los Angeles during their playoff run.

You know what happened next.