The Texans new red chrome helmets are absolute fire

When it comes to NFL uniforms the bar to make something interesting is pretty high, but the Texans passed that on Tuesday when they unveiled their new “Battle Red” helmets.

These are absolutely incredible, but unfortunately as it stands the team is only set to wear the new helmets once this season, against the Eagles on November 3rd. It seems like a half-step to see how they’re received — and so far people are in love with the helmets.

The Texans uniforms have been largely unchanged since becoming an NFL expansion team in 2002. There’s nothing functionally wrong with them, but there’s no question they are an exceedingly boring uniform that doesn’t really inspire any feelings. The core issue is that they’re far too close to the color scheme and design of the New England Patriots, which isn’t good when you’re a far worse team.

Fans have been clamoring to see some more excitement out of the Texans when it comes to their jerseys, and this could be a sign they’re on the way. The red chrome of the Battle Red helmets makes the team stand out and really makes the steer head pop on the helmet more.

New helmets are cool, but they don’t allow fans to buy in. I’m in favor of the Texans moving to their ref chrome helmets full time, with a new design of their red alternate jersey becoming their new home uniform, with whites being the away. Or, honestly, I’d like to see them even dropping white and pivoting to a light grey or silver to differential themselves even more.

I hope for the people of Houston something exciting happens. The new helmets are a start.