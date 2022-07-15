Marlon Humphrey can’t believe why his team is named the Ravens

Marlon Humphrey has called Baltimore home for six years. He’s spent his entire career with the Ravens — and he’s still learning things about his team.

The Ravens is named after Edgar Allen Poe??? I’m mind blown right now.. — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) July 15, 2022

Scoff all you want, but I don’t entirely blame Humphrey here. The Ravens are without question the most esoterically named team in the NFL. Don’t get me wrong, the name is awesome — but it’s also pretty unexpected unless you think about it.

Normally team names are either incredible obvious references like the Steelers or Packers, names with no regional significance like the Titans, or the hilarious Houston Texans, which simply picked the people of the state and named a team after it. You don’t see a lot of teams named after the popular work of a 19th century writer who happened to live in the city.

Nah I’m hot bro I can’t believe this https://t.co/a7KASUpb9F — marlonhumphrey.eth (@marlon_humphrey) July 15, 2022

For what it’s worth Robert Griffin III chimed in and said that they were told the history of the name in a team meeting — but look, it’s easy to miss things. Hell, Robbie Anderson thought his team’s mascot was a bear despite being named the Carolina Panthers.

Be curious. Never stop learning. That’s the moral of this story.