The Panthers FINALLY have all-black uniforms

It’s been a long time since Panthers fans had anything to be excited about, but finally on Tuesday they checked a long-coveted item off their bucket list. As NFL teams roll out more alternate helmets, Carolina finally delivered the all-black look.

Long rumored, but never coming to pass, the idea of all-black uniforms has been a regular demand. While the Panthers did undergo a logo refresh starting in 2012, the uniforms were largely untouched, outside of some minor changes. The silver helmets felt, and continue to feel dated — but this is a step in the right direction.

Like other NFL alternate helmets, these are currently scheduled to be worn for just one game, against the Falcons on November 10th. However, like we’ve seen with the Texans’ red chrome and the Bengals’ stunning “white bengal,” the new look is so vastly superior to the status quo that they need to become permanent staples. I mean, just look at this matte black helmet with the Panthers’ logo in negative space — it’s beautiful.

It’s really nice to see the Panthers deliver something awesome. It’s been a while.