The Top 10 ‘Madden 23’ ratings at every position

The ratings are rolling out for Madden 23 this week with EA Sports dropping each position on a daily basis. We all know that a star player can make a game, and if you want a glimpse into how good your team will be when the game drops, this is a good starting place.

Every rating can be found here, but if you want a quick look at the Top 10 players at every position, we’ve got you covered.

Wide Receiver

Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders — 99 overall Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams — 98 overall Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins — 97 overall DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals — 96 overall Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills — 95 overall Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings — 93 overall Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 92 overall Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers — 91 overall Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders — 91 overall Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns — 91 overall

Tight End

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs — 98 overall George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers — 97 overall Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens — 93 overall Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders — 91 overall T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions — 89 overall Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons — 87 overall Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins — 86 overall Dallas Goedert, Dallas Cowboys — 85 overall Hunter Henry, New England Patriots — 84 overall Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals — 84 overall

Running Back

Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans — 97 overall Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers — 96 overall Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns — 96 overall Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts — 95 overall Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings — 94 overall Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals — 93 overall Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints — 90 overall Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers — 89 overall Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers — 88 overall Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas Cowboys — 88 overall

Defensive End

Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns — 99 overall Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers — 94 overall Von Miller, Buffalo Bills — 92 overall Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints — 91 overall Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys — 90 overall J.J. Watt, Arizona Cardinals — 87 overall Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers — 86 overall Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers — 86 overall Chase Young, Washington Commanders — 86 overall Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals — 85 overall

Note: It’s unclear why EA Sports has Von Miller listed as a defensive end when he’s clearly an outside linebacker despite being in the Bills’ 4-3, but this is how Madden 23 has presented its ratings.

Outside Linebacker

T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers — 97 overall Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers — 92 overall Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers — 91 overall Chandler Jones, Las Vegas Raiders — 90 overall Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts — 90 overall Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers — 89 overall Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears — 89 overall Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings — 88 overall Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys — 88 overall Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 88 overall

Inside Linebacker

Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers — 94 overall Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints — 93 overall Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 92 overall Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams — 91 overall Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings — 88 overall De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay Packers — 87 overall Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 85 overall Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills — 84 overall C.J. Mosley, New York Jets — 82 overall Deion Jones, Atlanta Falcons — 82 overall

Safety

Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans Saints — 94 overall Derwin James Jr., Los Angeles Chargers — 93 overall Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals — 92 overall Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans — 92 overall Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos — 91 overall Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills — 91 overall Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings — 90 overall Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks — 90 overall Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals — 90 overall Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills — 90 overall

