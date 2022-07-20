 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Top 10 ‘Madden 23’ ratings at every position

Here’s how all the players are stacking up.

By James Dator
The ratings are rolling out for Madden 23 this week with EA Sports dropping each position on a daily basis. We all know that a star player can make a game, and if you want a glimpse into how good your team will be when the game drops, this is a good starting place.

Every rating can be found here, but if you want a quick look at the Top 10 players at every position, we’ve got you covered.

Wide Receiver

  1. Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders — 99 overall
  2. Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams — 98 overall
  3. Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins — 97 overall
  4. DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals — 96 overall
  5. Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills — 95 overall
  6. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings — 93 overall
  7. Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 92 overall
  8. Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers — 91 overall
  9. Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders — 91 overall
  10. Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns — 91 overall

Tight End

  1. Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs — 98 overall
  2. George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers — 97 overall
  3. Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens — 93 overall
  4. Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders — 91 overall
  5. T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions — 89 overall
  6. Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons — 87 overall
  7. Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins — 86 overall
  8. Dallas Goedert, Dallas Cowboys — 85 overall
  9. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots — 84 overall
  10. Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals — 84 overall

Running Back

  1. Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans — 97 overall
  2. Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers — 96 overall
  3. Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns — 96 overall
  4. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts — 95 overall
  5. Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings — 94 overall
  6. Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals — 93 overall
  7. Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints — 90 overall
  8. Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers — 89 overall
  9. Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers — 88 overall
  10. Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas Cowboys — 88 overall

Defensive End

  1. Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns — 99 overall
  2. Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers — 94 overall
  3. Von Miller, Buffalo Bills — 92 overall
  4. Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints — 91 overall
  5. Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys — 90 overall
  6. J.J. Watt, Arizona Cardinals — 87 overall
  7. Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers — 86 overall
  8. Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers — 86 overall
  9. Chase Young, Washington Commanders — 86 overall
  10. Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals — 85 overall

Note: It’s unclear why EA Sports has Von Miller listed as a defensive end when he’s clearly an outside linebacker despite being in the Bills’ 4-3, but this is how Madden 23 has presented its ratings.

Outside Linebacker

  1. T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers — 97 overall
  2. Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers — 92 overall
  3. Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers — 91 overall
  4. Chandler Jones, Las Vegas Raiders — 90 overall
  5. Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts — 90 overall
  6. Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers — 89 overall
  7. Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears — 89 overall
  8. Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings — 88 overall
  9. Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys — 88 overall
  10. Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 88 overall

Inside Linebacker

  1. Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers — 94 overall
  2. Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints — 93 overall
  3. Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 92 overall
  4. Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams — 91 overall
  5. Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings — 88 overall
  6. De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay Packers — 87 overall
  7. Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 85 overall
  8. Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills — 84 overall
  9. C.J. Mosley, New York Jets — 82 overall
  10. Deion Jones, Atlanta Falcons — 82 overall

Safety

  1. Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans Saints — 94 overall
  2. Derwin James Jr., Los Angeles Chargers — 93 overall
  3. Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals — 92 overall
  4. Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans — 92 overall
  5. Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos — 91 overall
  6. Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills — 91 overall
  7. Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings — 90 overall
  8. Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks — 90 overall
  9. Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals — 90 overall
  10. Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills — 90 overall

Upcoming rating reveal dates

  • 7/21: Cornerbacks and defensive tackles
  • 7/22: Quarterbacks and remaining positions

