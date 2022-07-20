The Top 10 ‘Madden 23’ ratings at every position

The ratings are rolling out for Madden 23 this week with EA Sports dropping each position on a daily basis. We all know that a star player can make a game, and if you want a glimpse into how good your team will be when the game drops, this is a good starting place.
Every rating can be found here, but if you want a quick look at the Top 10 players at every position, we’ve got you covered.
Wide Receiver
- Davante Adams, Las Vegas Raiders — 99 overall
- Cooper Kupp, Los Angeles Rams — 98 overall
- Tyreek Hill, Miami Dolphins — 97 overall
- DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona Cardinals — 96 overall
- Stefon Diggs, Buffalo Bills — 95 overall
- Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings — 93 overall
- Mike Evans, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 92 overall
- Keenan Allen, Los Angeles Chargers — 91 overall
- Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders — 91 overall
- Amari Cooper, Cleveland Browns — 91 overall
Tight End
- Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs — 98 overall
- George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers — 97 overall
- Mark Andrews, Baltimore Ravens — 93 overall
- Darren Waller, Las Vegas Raiders — 91 overall
- T.J. Hockenson, Detroit Lions — 89 overall
- Kyle Pitts, Atlanta Falcons — 87 overall
- Mike Gesicki, Miami Dolphins — 86 overall
- Dallas Goedert, Dallas Cowboys — 85 overall
- Hunter Henry, New England Patriots — 84 overall
- Zach Ertz, Arizona Cardinals — 84 overall
Running Back
- Derrick Henry, Tennessee Titans — 97 overall
- Christian McCaffrey, Carolina Panthers — 96 overall
- Nick Chubb, Cleveland Browns — 96 overall
- Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts — 95 overall
- Dalvin Cook, Minnesota Vikings — 94 overall
- Joe Mixon, Cincinnati Bengals — 93 overall
- Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints — 90 overall
- Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers — 89 overall
- Austin Ekeler, Los Angeles Chargers — 88 overall
- Ezekiel Elliot, Dallas Cowboys — 88 overall
Defensive End
- Myles Garrett, Cleveland Browns — 99 overall
- Nick Bosa, San Francisco 49ers — 94 overall
- Von Miller, Buffalo Bills — 92 overall
- Cameron Jordan, New Orleans Saints — 91 overall
- Demarcus Lawrence, Dallas Cowboys — 90 overall
- J.J. Watt, Arizona Cardinals — 87 overall
- Arik Armstead, San Francisco 49ers — 86 overall
- Brian Burns, Carolina Panthers — 86 overall
- Chase Young, Washington Commanders — 86 overall
- Trey Hendrickson, Cincinnati Bengals — 85 overall
Note: It’s unclear why EA Sports has Von Miller listed as a defensive end when he’s clearly an outside linebacker despite being in the Bills’ 4-3, but this is how Madden 23 has presented its ratings.
Outside Linebacker
- T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh Steelers — 97 overall
- Khalil Mack, Los Angeles Chargers — 92 overall
- Joey Bosa, Los Angeles Chargers — 91 overall
- Chandler Jones, Las Vegas Raiders — 90 overall
- Darius Leonard, Indianapolis Colts — 90 overall
- Rashan Gary, Green Bay Packers — 89 overall
- Roquan Smith, Chicago Bears — 89 overall
- Danielle Hunter, Minnesota Vikings — 88 overall
- Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys — 88 overall
- Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 88 overall
Inside Linebacker
- Fred Warner, San Francisco 49ers — 94 overall
- Demario Davis, New Orleans Saints — 93 overall
- Lavonte David, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 92 overall
- Bobby Wagner, Los Angeles Rams — 91 overall
- Eric Kendricks, Minnesota Vikings — 88 overall
- De’Vondre Campbell, Green Bay Packers — 87 overall
- Devin White, Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 85 overall
- Tremaine Edmunds, Buffalo Bills — 84 overall
- C.J. Mosley, New York Jets — 82 overall
- Deion Jones, Atlanta Falcons — 82 overall
Safety
- Tyrann Mathieu, New Orleans Saints — 94 overall
- Derwin James Jr., Los Angeles Chargers — 93 overall
- Budda Baker, Arizona Cardinals — 92 overall
- Kevin Byard, Tennessee Titans — 92 overall
- Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos — 91 overall
- Micah Hyde, Buffalo Bills — 91 overall
- Harrison Smith, Minnesota Vikings — 90 overall
- Jamal Adams, Seattle Seahawks — 90 overall
- Jessie Bates III, Cincinnati Bengals — 90 overall
- Jordan Poyer, Buffalo Bills — 90 overall
Upcoming rating reveal dates
- 7/21: Cornerbacks and defensive tackles
- 7/22: Quarterbacks and remaining positions
