Nick Chubb squats a mindblowing 610 pounds on a Tsunami Bar

Like clockwork we have another incredible “Nick Chubb lifting ludicrous amounts” video. These always pop up during the offseason and increase in frequency until the start of training camp, and they somehow keep getting more and more amazing.

Nick Chubb at Cedartown High School in GA training in a Williams Stength Facility with 610 lb load on a Tsunami Max Bar. Imagine the force load coupled with CNS activation! pic.twitter.com/AstSAydeIL — Dr. Mike Armstrong (@DrCOACHStrong) July 21, 2022

Back in May we had video of Chubb squatting 675 pounds, so in terms of raw weight lifted this is not his peak — but the devil is in the details. The reason for the mammoth bend is the Tsunami Max Bar, which purports to increase athletic endurance due to its flexible nature.

The concept is that because of the oscillation of the bar it drastically increases the load for very minute intervals. Tsunami claims that in its testing a 195 pound weight reached peak forces of 748 pound for milliseconds at a time. So, by Chubb lifting 610 pounds on the bar he actually experienced forces of 2,339 pounds, assuming Tsunami’s figures are accurate.

And to think, linebackers actually have to try and tackle this dude.