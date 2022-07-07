How Baker Mayfield in Carolina could actually work

Laughing at the Panthers is the correct response after their months-long flirtation with Baker Mayfield finally resulted in a trade. Carolina’s hamfisted approach to their QB position seemed couched more in saving asses than trying to build sustained success, first attempting to trade for Deshaun Watson, then being linked to every available QB on the market before finally drafting Matt Corral.

There’s something inherently hilarious about one team now having the No. 1 and No. 3 picks from the 2018 NFL Draft, both of whom are quarterbacks, and neither has lived up to expectations. While trading for Mayfield now lacks foresight ahead of the richest QB draft in recent history, there is one scenario where this could actually work out for the Panthers — though it remains to be seen if Carolina has a real plan.

Before we jump into how this deal could make sense, let it be known that I still don’t like it, for all the same reasons I had back in May. I don’t see there being much upside in trading for Mayfield if you’re the Panthers. They’re arguably the worst team in the NFC South, and Baker sure as hell isn’t going to cause Carolina to push the Buccaneers for the division crown — and the NFC is such a murderer’s row, particularly in the NFC West, that it’s difficult to see a wild card being on the horizon. If somehow this is the special sauce to put it all together, the reward for the team is being forced to give Baker a huge contract to retain him based off a small sample size, or lose him for nothing.

What this does, however, is at least make the Panthers watchable in 2022 if we work under the assumption they were never going to start Corral in his rookie season. The team may be discussing “open competition” right now, but when the only hurdle is a sub-par Sam Darnold who already proved he can’t be “the guy,” any pretense of there actually being a QB competition is for posterity sake. In 2021 this was a 5-12 team, and with Mayfield they might be ... I dunno, 8-9?

If we operate assuming Mayfield was always going to be the starter that’s where this can get interesting. The Panthers brought in Ben McAdoo to take over the offense, and initially it was a weird decision that felt destined to have the same problems it did in New York. McAdoo prefers to run an open, pseudo West Coast shotgun passing base that necessitates quick decision making from the quarterback, and athletic ability to pick up yards on the ground when flushed from the pocket. A statuesque, aging Eli Manning was the perfectly wrong quarterback for this system — much in the same way a statuesque Darnold doesn’t fit.

You know who does fit? Baker Mayfield, and Matt Corral.

Now, it takes some serious galaxy brain mental gymnastics to imagine Carolina had extremely strong feelings about Corral being the future of their franchise and yet still waited until the end of the 3rd round to trade up and grab him. Envisioning this team is playing chess like that gives the organization entirely too much credit. That said, there is a glimmer of outside hope Corral could become something special.

NBC Sports’ Chris Simms had Corral as the No. 1 QB in the 2022 draft, noting his quick release and athleticism as being rare traits, but needing time to learn NFL offensive principles. What makes Simms’ argument compelling is that he was the only draft analyst who was dead set on Josh Allen being the best QB in the 2018 draft, vastly preferring him to Mayfield or Darnold. Sure, it’s just one person’s opinion, but if Simms and the Panthers are correct and Corral can evolve into an NFL starter then his selection will be a coup.

Considering all these factors the picture begins to come together. Mayfield doesn’t just help the Panthers win now, but is the canary in the coal mine for McAdoo’s offense. It’s a low-cost litmus test to see if the West Coast adjacent scheme with RPO components can work with the current skill position roster in Carolina. If it doesn’t, Baker takes the heat and they get to try again with Corral after making some adjustments. If it works then there’s a fairly decent successorship plan to pivot from Mayfield to Corral and keep everything else the same. This simply could not happen with Sam Darnold, who really offers nothing based on what the Panthers are trying to do moving forward.

Make no mistake, this was still the awkward path moving forward. The correct approach would have been to not take a QB in the 2022 NFL Draft, move forward and take their lumps this season, then dive into the QB pool in 2023 when as many as seven or eight QBs could be taken in the first round. That approach wouldn’t have achieved the immediate goal of coach Matt Rhule or owner David Tepper, which is convincing people they can put a winning team on the field. The desperation in Carolina can be smelled from a mile away, and that’s really what this move was about.

There’s still an outside chance, however small, a fleeting glimmer of hope that this grand plan can work. That Mayfield can steady the ship in 2022 and get Carolina its much-needed immediate success, all while proving McAdoo’s offense can work and Corral is waiting in the wings to take over. Those are a lot of dominoes that need to fall the right way, but there is a possibility here. Now we wait to see if the Panthers will be the ones laughing, or if they continue to be the butt of jokes.