Every element of Aaron Rodgers’ newest tattoo, explained

Aaron Rodgers is a deep and meaningful man who isn’t going to simply get a tattoo of Cartman taking a huge bong rip out of an empty Faygo bottle. Instead he’s going tell a tale generations in the making, with insights into the forces controlling the so called “free world.”

As we all know, the key to a deep and meaningful work of art is telling everyone it’s deep and meaningful — we call this “The Rick and Morty effect.” Rodgers is planning to give us the full breakdown of his tattoo, which you have to be really smart to understand, but he’s not prepared to drop that truth bomb on us yet. Instead I’m going to do my best here to explain every element of this design and the hidden meaning behind it.

Angry night lion and docile day lion

The lion is the king of the jungle and master of its domain. Forget that female lions are the actual hard workers who ensure the pride stays intact while male lions are lazy, dozing sperm donors — nothing implies virility like the lion.

Day lion is calm and composed. Night lion is fearsome.

Deep meaning: Sweet on the streets, freak in the sheets.

The eye

Some refer to it as the “Eye of Providence,” to others it’s the “All Seeing Eye.” The semi-circular glory lines around this eye indicate its links to the freemasons and their shadowy control of world governments.

By putting their image on flesh we take back the meaning. We reduce their power. Society takes back the power of the eye to do whatever we want with it.

Deep meaning: Eyelash tutorials on TikTok

The astrological elements

Okay, I gotta break character for a bit. I intended this to be all goofs because it’s more fun to poke fun at this dumb Assassin’s Creed ass tattoo than try to understand the deeply held beliefs of an NFL quarterback and a tattoo artist who spends all his time on Twitter talking about NFTs — but the astrological stuff is so stupid I gotta just get real with you on this one.

Rodgers has the intersection of Scorpio and Aquarius at the center of the design, which represents the Winter Solstice, bisected by Sagittarius, which is his star sign. At this point I am 1,000 percent convinced Rodgers read this 2020 article from the Sonoma Gazette on the importance of the Winter Solstice to each sign and hung on every sentence of this like his life depended on it.

“Sagittarius: As your ruling planet, Jupiter, transits into Aquarius, you could relax into a framework that is more comfortable that is more accepting of individuality and freedom. This fits right in with your own drive to independence, of action and thought than the past year has allowed.”

God help us this is the most pretentious shit ever.

Deep meaning: I am a free thinker who has been persecuted

Okay ... back to the goofs.

The sun setting over the ocean

The tide washes away all. An everlasting reminder that we are fleeting in the eternal cycle of sun, moon and the ocean. The horizon isn’t the end, it’s just a new beginning — and an opportunity to go further in search of true meaning.

We can stand on the cliffs and watch the sun drop behind the ocean, or we can dive in and chase it.

Deep meaning: Surf’s up, cowabunga dudes

The dots

If we count the number of dots in the Rodgers’ tattoo which aren’t linked to an astrological element we get 44. In numerology the significance of this number is for generational building — starting something we plan to see carried on. In this case, free thinking.

Now, if we look at the grouping of the dots we see they are 3-4-6-1-3-1-1-2-5-5-3-2-4-4. If we give each of these a letter value we get C-D-F-A-C-A-A-B-E-E-C-B-D-D. There’s really one possible meaning here.

I believe this is a musical notation. If you travel to the Southern Hemisphere and find the end of the horizon where masons lived, then play this tune under the all seeing eye, it will open a hidden passage to find a new plane of existence hidden since antiquity.

Deep meaning: I will explain what all this means, but only on the Pat McAfee Show live on YouTube each Tuesday