Aidan Hutchinson’s ‘Billie Jean’ karaoke on ‘Hard Knocks’ was so good a teammate ripped off his clothes

There’s a whole conversation we need to have about the Lions becoming a franchise worthy of envy, because that’s its own whole conversation. For now we can just focus on one moment from Tuesday night’s debut of Hard Knocks, specifically Aidan Hutchinson — who took part in some rookie embarrassment when he was asked to sing in front of the entire team.

I’m no Simon Cowell, but this actually isn’t terrible. I mean, it’s not great — but by football player standards he has some pipes, and daring to jump into one of Michael Jackson’s most iconic songs is a bold, dangerous move.

However, this was all a prelude to the moment you might have missed.

Why is no one talking about the best part of this Aidan Hutchinson singing clip? Dude in the 2nd row rips his shirt off, throws it to the front row and the dude in the yellow no look catches it and immediately starts waving it. Most electric moment of the episode. pic.twitter.com/sqAzxxEwkc — MCS (@FreeMotorcadeee) August 10, 2022

That’s the point of all this, right? It’s about vulnerability and team building. The purpose is to have Hutchinson look a little silly to show a No. 2 overall pick isn’t immune to being treated just like everyone else in the building. I get it, and that’s why this is wonderful.

We all know the Lions have a long way to go, but moments like this, as silly as they seem, establish Detroit as a team to watch in the upcoming years. We could be seeing something very special, and before you assume that’s impossible: Imagine saying the same thing about the Bengals in 2019?