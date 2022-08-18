Ndamukong Suh has a surefire way you can make $100M

Ndamukong Suh is still deciding where he’ll sign to compete in 2022, and there’s no shortage of suitors. While he’s mulling that over he’s also helping by offering people serious financial advice.

Make sure you're born to wealthy parents with an excellent money manager. — Ndamukong Suh (@NdamukongSuh) August 17, 2022

I wasn’t just going to take the word of an NFL player for it, so I decided to check his work — and you know what? He’s right! Nine of the Top 10 on the list of Forbes billionaires all made their money thanks to having wealthy parents without any real adversity in their childhoods.

Elon Musk: Started Zip2 in 1995 with funds borrowed from his father

Jeff Bezos: Was loaned $300,000 from his parents to kickstart Amazon

Bernard Arnault: Given his first job by his father, and inherited his company

Bill Gates: Upper middle class parents with wealth and connections allowed him to start Microsoft out of their garage

Warren Buffet: Father was a congressman. First full time job was for his father’s firm

Larry Page: Family and friends gave him money to start Google

Sergei Brin: Started Google with Larry Page

Larry Ellison: A true self-made billionaire

Steve Ballmer: Son of a manager at Ford, which allowed him to study internationally before being hired by Bill Gates

Mukesh Ambani: Inherited his father’s company

Suh’s method to making million is absolutely correct. Just ensure you have people willing to lend you money to start businesses, hook you up with connections you’d never have otherwise, or just inherit their entire company and you’re golden! Then you make that first $100M, get a good money manager who can help turn it into $1B.

The final step, of course, is to try and make everyone believe you’re a self-made billionaire who didn’t receive any help. That way you can tout yourself as a genius who didn’t need any help, thereby perpetuating the falsehood that wealth is a product of hard work and not nepotism. This ensures intelligent people with ideas flock to you, believing they can follow in your footsteps — at which time you can exploit their ideas, make yourself wealthier, while giving them relative peanuts and keep the machine rolling!

The system works!