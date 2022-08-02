Cooper Kupp’s fancy footwork at Rams training camp shows why he’s so hard to defend

Cooper Kupp had exactly one season with more than 1,000 yards receiving under his belt when he came to Los Angeles Rams training camp last year. He then proceeded to put up perhaps the greatest year by a wide receiver in league history: Kupp set an NFL record with 1,947 yards receiving during the regular season, and set another record with 33 catches in the playoffs as the Rams went on to win Super Bowl LVI. Kupp was named Super Bowl MVP after catching the game-winning touchdown on LA’s final drive.

Kupp is now back at training camp after signing a $110 million extension with the Rams over the offseason, and he’s ready to prove he wasn’t a one-year wonder. The Rams’ official TikTok account posted a video of Kupp at training camp on Monday that should serve as a warning to defenses around the league: good luck staying in front of this man. Just check out this fancy footwork:

Cooper Kupp working on the feet and hips + short distance 90° breaks pic.twitter.com/2ELeZTqGb9 — Receiver Drills (@ReceiverDrills) July 30, 2022

Kupp isn’t the biggest or fastest receiver, but no one is better at getting open and few have better hands. While a repeat of last year’s ridiculous numbers feels unlikely, he’s still going to be an absolute nightmare to defend in Sean McVay’s offense as the Rams added more weapons around him. The Rams signed Allen Robinson away from the Bears, and reportedly still want to bring back free agent Odell Beckham Jr. as he recovers from a serious knee injury.

No one expected Kupp to put up such a historic season last year, but he isn’t catching anyone by surprise this season. Even when defenses know the ball is going to Kupp, they still can’t stop him. That training camp clip is a small example of just how unguardable he is.