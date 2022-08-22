Patrick Mahomes is a new playable character in ‘Fortnite’

If you’ve ever wanted to run around pretending to be Patrick Mahomes while blowing people up, Fornite has you covered.

Won’t go down for anything but history.



It’s time for Patrick Mahomes to step foot in Fortnite!



See more: https://t.co/c2F9qiegt9 pic.twitter.com/oe4XbseIZG — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 22, 2022

I’ll be honest, I don’t even really understand what Fortnite is anymore. I mean, I’ve played it sure — but now there’s a mode with no building, people are running around like Goku and Vegeta, and now Patrick Mahomes is being added to the game.

I know this is just a skin. I’m not THAT old, but this does mean you achieve the unthinkable and defy reality like, like making Pat dance like his annoying brother.

We’re hurtling towards a reality where 90 percent of NFL players are in Fortnite because why not? Then we can have a team of 50 Pat Mahomes vs. 50 Josh Allens to re-live the 2021 AFC Divisional Playoffs game in all its glory.

If you’re not excited about this then just show it to your sports loving kid. They’ll be all about it.