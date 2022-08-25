Terrell Owens ran a sub 4.5 in the 40, and he’s 48-years old

Hate him all you want, there’s no denying that Terrell Owens is one of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. Every couple of years there’s a rumor that he’s flirting with the idea of returning to the league, which sounds ridiculous — until you see something like this.

So, uh, @terrellowens just ran a sub 4.5 40…at 48 years old in the Dash of the Titans.



UNREAL. pic.twitter.com/uKNa2uUBf9 — Fan Controlled Football (@fcflio) August 24, 2022

Yes, we all know that 40 time isn’t the be all, end all — especially when it comes to T.O. He’s routinely a player who rubs teammates and management the wrong way, he has a tendency to turn a team into being all about him, and the headache is often much more than the potential reward. Still, we’re talking about him running a sub 4.5. If we assume the worst of that result, that this was a 4.49, he’s still faster than all but 18 receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft, including Treylon Burks, who was selected in the first round.

Terrell Owens is 48 years old.

I think it’s important to keep noting this, because it’s easily the wildest part of all this. We’re talking Bo Jackson levels of mythic achievement. I guess what I’m saying when we get down to it is that it’s still ridiculous that Owns had to wait until 2018 to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He had 15,934 receiving yards, 153 touchdowns, and still almost eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards when he was 36, despite only playing 14 games.

Love him or hate him, nobody is like T.O. — and the dude still looks like he could go today if he wanted to.