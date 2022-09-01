One underrated player to target at each position in your fantasy football draft

The draft for the majority of fantasy football drafts is around the corner. Roughly two-thirds of leagues draft in the weekend ahead of the regular season, and that means most people are poring over their rankings lists and trying to decide who they’re targeting this year.

Heck, I’m doing this too. Even as someone who watches football every week and studies every major player, I still like to look around at who fantasy football experts think will break out in 2022. In doing so I’m noticing some huge gems who are getting buried far deeper than they deserve. So let’s discuss one player at each position who should be getting much more hype than they are, and who you might be able to grab way lower in the draft than you should. I’m doing this based on a PPR league, if you want to get more granular.

Quarterback: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Consensus rankings — DK Nation: 10, ESPN: 10, Yahoo: 7

I know a lot of people are expecting Burrow to come back to earth a little in 2022, but I’m not really buying it. Yes, there will be ample film study being done by defenses on how to disrupt Burrow, while better covering JaMarr Chase, and Tee Higgins — but the Bengals also got a lot better

Burrow was 6th in the NFL in passing yards last season, 8th in touchdowns, and 2nd in passer rating among quarterbacks. This year he’s got the same great receiving corps, a better offensive line, and more experience running the offense. It beggars belief why he’s getting knocked down so far due to fearful expectation he’ll crash and burn, instead of looking more optimistically on why he can be even better with a fixed line.

Burrow is going to be available in the mid rounds of your draft and I’d absolutely jump on him after you address your impact positions because I think he’s going to help win your league.

Running back: Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars

Consensus rankings — DK Nation: 24, ESPN: 20, Yahoo: 18

I’m buying big on Etienne this season and I think he’s going to become a huge focal point of the Jaguars’ offense. Don’t get too distracted by the fact Jacksonville isn’t good, neither were the Panthers were Christian McCaffery exploded as a fantasy cornerstone. In fact, it’s much better when an offense is stagnant for an all-purpose back, because their use rate will go up.

Being ranked this low will likely mean Etienne will be available in the later rounds of your draft. Don’t wait too long and let someone pick him up for their flex. I would strongly consider him as your RB2, and a high RB2 at that.

Trevor Lawrence will have full use of Etienne for the first time in 2022, and getting that handcuff back from Clemson will greatly benefit both players. So let it benefit your team as well, because I truly believe Etienne can have a CMC-like impact at a bargain pick.

Wide receiver: Allen Robinson, Los Angeles Rams

Consensus rankings — DK Nation: 36, ESPN: 27, Yahoo: 17

I know there’s some risk here, so I’d consider Robinson has a high priority for your flex — rather than leaning on him to be your WR2. That said, I think he can have a huge season in Los Angeles.

It’s been a bad few years for Robinson, but this is his first time working with a top-tier quarterback during his career. Couple this with opponents making a focused effort to stop Cooper Kupp this season and I think we’ll see Kupp take a small hit to his numbers, in exchange for Robinson becoming a true threat.

While it might not be realistic to think he can return to being a 1,400 yard, 14 touchdown receiver — I think Robinson can easily be a 1,000+ yard player with 8-10 touchdowns in the Rams offense. As it stands his ranking is way too low, and I think he’ll be an impact player.

Tight end: Cole Kmet, Chicago Bears

Consensus rankings — DK Nation: 12, ESPN: 12, Yahoo: 10

Tight end is one of these weird positions in fantasy where you either net one of the best three players, or you miss out and hope someone can become a difference maker.

Nobody is better poised to become that player this season than Cole Kmet, and he’s a total bargain. One simple reason: Who else is Justin Fields going to throw to? Don’t overlook that necessity breeds production and in Fields’ first season as a starter he’s going to want some reliability in his receiving corps — and Kmet is his most reliable option right now.

It really wouldn’t surprise me if he grows into a 800-1,000 yard receiver and grab 6-7 touchdowns this season, which is incredible production if you’re not taking a tight end early to get a top player. Kmet should be available in late rounds in most leagues, and I think he can be an every week starter without worry.

Consensus rankings — DK Nation: 8, ESPN: 15, Yahoo: 7

Everyone is in lockstep that the Bills are the must-have defense in fantasy this season, and I agree. That said, I’m struggling to find many other teams I’d rather have than the Chargers, and they’re a bargain in most leagues.

The Chargers had a solid defense last year, and now they’ve made big moves to sign J.C. Jackson in free agency, and trade for Khalil Mack — while also adding DeAndre Carter as their new return man. There’s every chance this team makes big noise and surprises people this season who might assume they’re largely the same team.

Depending on which rankings other players in your league focus on the Chargers could be available at the very end of your draft, and I think they’re tremendous value.

Kicker: Robbie Gould, San Francisco 49ers

Consensus rankings —DK Nation: 15, ESPN: 12, Yahoo: 11

Okay, it’s a little weird getting keep into underrated kickers, but let’s dive in. Almost an afterthought, if you decide to draft a kicker at all in your league rather than sign one after the draft. That said, if you’re struggling for a pick let me make my case for Gould.

The 49ers have made a commitment to starting Trey Lance, and while it’s the right move for the future, I’m not 100 percent sure it’s the right decision for this season. There will be growing pains, and with them shorter drives that might not always convert into touchdowns. Couple that with a team that’s willing to win through its defense and more of a premium will be put on coming away with points for the Niners this season, without as much offensive risk taking.

It’s here a kicker can feast and if you’re looking for great value in the final round and you can’t get a Justin Tucker or Evan McPherson I think he’s a great value pick.