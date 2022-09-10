Raiders TE Darren Waller agrees to three-year extension

One of the best tight ends in the league is getting paid, as ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that Darren Waller has agreed to a three-year contract extension with the Las Vegas Raiders, worth up to $51 million in new money.

Breaking: Pro-Bowl TE Darren Waller and the Raiders reached agreement today on a three-year contract extension with $51 million in new money. “This was one of the most challenging negotiations I’ve encountered,” said Walker’s agent Drew Rosenhaus. pic.twitter.com/PTuihalDd3 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 10, 2022

According to Schefter, Waller’s contract with Las Vegas is now for five years, and worth $66.25 million, making him the second-highest paid tight end in football (George Kittle’s overall contract value is $75 million). Despite this, Waller’s average annual value is around $13.25 million a year, placing him behind Dawson Knox and David Njoku.

Waller, 30, has proven to be one of the NFL’s most dynamic receiving threats at the tight end position. The 2020 Pro Bowler caught 55 passes for 665 yards and two touchdowns in 11 games for the Raiders last year. With new head coach Josh McDaniels and star receiver Davante Adams on the roster, Waller should get more one on one opportunities. With a new contract in tow, expect the Raiders to keep Waller as a focal point in their offense.