Bears called for ‘illegal towel’ penalty because Soldier Field was so sloppy

The Chicago Bears were driving into San Francisco 49ers’ territory just before halftime when Chicago lined up for a 47-yard field goal. The Niners’ special teams wasn’t the only thing going against the Bears as they lined up for the kick: Chicago also had to battle rainy conditions at Soldier Field that helped create a sloppy, borderline unplayable playing surface.

As the Bears prepared to kick the field goal, holder and rookie punter Trenton Gill brought out a towel to wipe away a spot on the field for the kick. When the ball was snapped, the officials blew the play dead and called a 15-yard penalty on the Bears for illegal towel use.

The Bears were forced to punt, and the 49ers took a 7-0 lead into halftime. Here’s a look at the play.

shown: a 15-yard penalty for illegal towel use. go Bears pic.twitter.com/gIcaHqEIKP — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) September 11, 2022

Only a franchise as inept as the Bears could get called for such an obscured penalty.

Here’s a look at the refs calling the penalty:

The Bears really got a unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for wiping down the field with a towel

pic.twitter.com/diIK3om4ng — PFF (@PFF) September 11, 2022

No one at the stadium could believe what they were watching:

Trenton Gill unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for bringing a towel on the field and the #Bears have been knocked out of FG range. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) September 11, 2022

Lol, illegal towel call in Chicago wipes out a FG chance in Chicago. — jon greenberg (@jon_greenberg) September 11, 2022

Bears holder Trenton Gill was just called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for bringing a towel onto the field while trying to dry the kicking area off before a field goal attempt. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 11, 2022

No Fun League strikes again. Trenton Gill, the Bears holder, flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct because, get this, he brought a towel out to wipe down the field. Which is more than a little wet. — Nancy Armour (@nrarmour) September 11, 2022

gonna start saying “i would rather wipe down soldier field with a towel” whenever i don’t want to do something. — shakeia (@curlyfro) September 11, 2022

Hopefully there isn’t a serious injury on such a poor playing field. The grass at Soldier Field has been unacceptable for far too long.