Justin Jefferson said he can be the best WR in the NFL, and proved it in Week 1

During the off-season, Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson was asked in an interview with Complex.com who was the best receiver in the game. The LSU product did not hesitate in response, declaring that Davante Adams was the choice.

However, it was what came out of Jefferson’s mouth next that caught the attention of many:

“I’ll say after this year, I’ll be the best receiver in the NFL,” Jefferson said. “I definitely have to give it to [Adams] as of now, him being so crazy and dynamic on the field. His route running is crazy, so I definitely have to give it to him right now, but I’m pretty sure after this year, it’s going to be me.”

What sounded overly confident at the time seems rather accurate after the Vikings’ first game of the season.

In a win over their NFC North rivals, the Vikings put the NFL world on notice with a 23-7 victory over the Green Bay Packers. But it was what Jefferson did against the Packers that has many talking right now. Jefferson hauled in 9 passes for 184 yards and a pair of touchdowns, leading Minnesota to the Week 1 victory.

The Vikings marched right down the field on their opening possession, yet faced a 4th and 1 at the Packers’ 5-yard line. I would be Jefferson who opened the scoring for Minnesota:

Jefferson comes in motion across the formation right before the snap, and releases to the flat. The motion right a the snap creates a bit of confusion, creating space for Jefferson in the flat for the touchdown.

While motion and scheme played a role in Jefferson’s first touchdown of the season, on his first big catch of the game we saw more of Jefferson’s skill-set. On this deep post route, Jefferson gets past both safeties for the big play:

Thanks to the lovely “dots” from the NFL, we can see how Jefferson first gets past the first safety with a lovely post route, and then leaks behind the second safety as Kirk Cousins climbs the pocket, putting the receiver in position for the big play:

Justin Jefferson gets the best of both Packers safeties. Dots! pic.twitter.com/j4x9IhZEdK — Seth Walder (@SethWalder) September 11, 2022

Jefferson notched his second score of the game just before halftime, working himself wide open on the crossing route:

As you can see from the replay angle, the Packers leave Jefferson wide open on the crossing route, and the receiver makes them pay, hauling in the throw and barreling into the end zone for the touchdown. That scoring play touched off a chorus of “MVP” chants that echoed around U.S. Bank Stadium.

Jefferson was not done, and added this catch late in the fourth quarter as the Vikings looked to salt the game away:

This twisting, contorting reception comes on yet another crossing route, with Jefferson getting open late in the down and then making the tough adjustment to the throw from Cousins to move the chains on first down.

The contest drew to a close with last year’s MVP, Aaron Rodgers, watching his backup take some snaps for the Packers as the Vikings enjoyed the 16-point lead. Could Jefferson become the first wide receiver to win MVP?

There is a long way to go before that becomes a reality. But if his first game of the season is any indication, Jefferson is on his way to making that off-season prediction regarding his status in the league come true.