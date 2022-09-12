Absolute genius destroys 8 cars with grill during Pats-Dolphins game

If you ever wonder why people get stopped from having fun, remember that idiots like this are the reason.

My boy was at Dolphins Pats game and I was told someone left a grill on by a vehicle Unfortunately here is the result pic.twitter.com/rBW3nR7bJg — Miami Mando ⚾️ (@LakersCanes305) September 11, 2022

A fan, who Smokey the Bear would beat the hell out of if he had the chance, decided to leave an unattended grill in the parking lot of Hard Rock Stadium following a tailgate party. The result was the complete destruction of at least eight vehicles, with others in close proximity damaged when a nearby car caught fire, and spread to those around it. Local news reports confirm that the grill started the fire, with an investigation currently taking place — but officials initially believe this was purely accidental.

Thick plumes of smoke could be seen drifting over the stadium early in the second quarter, with fans in attendance confused where the fire was coming from.

The worst part about this stupidity is that there are going to be some dumb repercussions because one idiot doesn’t know to extinguish a grill before leaving it unattended for an extended period of time. Incidents like this are what leads to banning grills, or at least certain types of grills at tailgates — all because one person didn’t think “fire near cars I’m not watching is bad.”

I’m genuinely curious to know whether this was a random event, like a gust of wind blowing the grill over — or whether the owner moved it close to the vehicles to “tuck it away” before entering the stadium.

Or this, it all just viral marketing for Mayhem from Allstate — who knows? Either way, sorry to those who got out of a game to find their vehicle destroyed, and hopefully they find the fan who did this and never let them grill again.