Broncos vs. Seahawks: Time, TV, stream, and prediction for Monday Night Football

The first week of the 2022 NFL season concludes with one of the biggest revenge games on the calendar, as Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos ride into Seattle to take on the Seahawks on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET on ESPN/ABC (live stream available on FuboTV).

The main storyline in this game is of course the return of Wilson to Lumen Field, where he will play in front of a Seattle crowd for the first time wearing a different uniform. Wilson and the Broncos have visions of surviving a tough AFC West gauntlet and making a playoff run, and the Seahawks would love nothing more than to derail those early-season expectation.

As for the Seahawks, Geno Smith emerged as the starting quarterback for Seattle after a training camp competition with Drew Lock, who the Seahawks acquired as part of the Wilson trade. While expectations are certainly not as high in Seattle as they are in Denver, the Seahawks could take sole possession of first place in the NFC West with a win, as all three of their division rivals lost in Week 1.

Time, TV channel, and streaming info:

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington

Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington TV: ESPN/ABC

ESPN/ABC Streaming: FuboTV

FuboTV Odds: Denver is currently a 6.5-point favorite

Manningcast for Broncos vs. Seahawks: Guests, TV info

That’s right! Epic coverage from Peyton Manning, Eli Manning and special guests returns for this game. Tonight’s the Manning brothers will be joined by New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley, actor (and Seahawks fan) Joel McHale, and Shannon Sharpe.

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

8:00 p.m. ET TV: ESPN2, ESPN+

ESPN2, ESPN+ Streaming: FuboTV

Broncos vs. Seahawks news:

Robinson showed flashes of promise in his rookie year, recording four sacks while playing just 334 defensive snaps. He only managed one sack last season and otherwise struggled to make an impact. The former Syracuse star had a solid preseason up until his injury, so hopefully his knee issue isn’t as serious as it sounds, or else the Seahawks will be down some rotational pass rushing depth.

Seattle is in first place before kickoff!

What that means is that for the first time since Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season the Seahawks are all alone atop the division. In 2021 the Hawks spent barely twenty minutes alone at the top of the NFC West between the end of their victory over the Indianapolis Colts and the when the Niners defeat of the Detroit Lions went final, pulling San Francisco into a tie at the top of the division.

Broncos vs. Seahawks predictions:

The fun began last week with our weekly NFL expert picks for Week 1 of the season. As you can see, every expert picked the Denver Broncos to win tonight.

Astute readers will notice that my name was not among the experts listed, as I did not officially start at SB Nation until today. So with the benefit of having all of the selections available to me to peruse, I am going to try and make up lost ground in a hurry. I’ll go with a shocking upset to close out the first week of the NFL season, as the Seahawks stun the Broncos 17-14.