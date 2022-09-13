Seahawks players roasting Russell Wilson was the best part of Seattle’s 17-16 win

Russell Wilson returned to Lumen Field to a stadium of boos on Monday night in the Broncos 17-16 loss to the Seahawks. What made the loss even funnier is the parade of former Seahawks from the Legion of Boom era that were in attendance at the game.

Former Seahawk KJ Wright raised the 12th man flag, and Seahawk greats Doug Baldwin, Sidney Rice, and Richard Sherman were all in attendance for Wilson and the Broncos to make a fool of themselves on national television.

Wilson and the Seahawks breakup was messier than the public believed. From disputes about where the offense was headed, to Wilson feeling like he wasn’t being valued by Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and GM Jon Schneider. The Seahawks traded Wilson in March for Denver’s first and second round draft picks for 2022 and 2023, a 2022 fifth round draft pick, as well as Drew Lock, Noah Fant and Shelby Harris.

It’s been acknowledged that a lot of the Seahawks players didn’t appreciate Wilson being the first to get a major contract extension before anyone on the defensive side. The unraveling of the LOB came from not being able to pay everyone, but Wilson getting the first major extension. Those feelings came to a head, and Monday they were able to let loose.

And boy did they ever.

Baldwin sent this at the end of the game, as soon as the clock hit zero:

Richard Sherman’s timeline was especially hilarious, considering he was at the game and tweeting. Truly one of us:

He is adjusting to his personnel…. https://t.co/fChqB0VVFE — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 13, 2022

“Cant fool the city boy they know whats up!”-Drake https://t.co/TFZpWx65yU — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 13, 2022

What made the Legion of Boom Seahawks great is that they talked a lot of trash, and backed it up too. It seems like even as some retire, it never changes.

Shelby Harris was one of the players traded for Wilson, and NFL Network’s James Palmer interviewed Harris for about two minutes of pure gold postgame:

A MUST WATCH interview with former #broncos DL Shelby Harris on beating his old team. He. Had A LOT too say. Our interview on @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/KSydYCe0eO — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 13, 2022

Harris said, “Let’s ride” at the end of the interview, definitely throwing shade at Wilson, who’s “Broncos Country, lets ride” has become the largest sports meme of the year. Even the Seahawks got in on the joke:

This left Seattle with Geno Smith or Drew Lock as their starting QB, and on Monday it seems like Smith has not only solidified the starting job, but also won over the hearts of Seahawks fans. Chants of “Geno, Geno, Geno” erupted as Smith threw for two touchdowns in the Seahawks win, and he left us with this line after the game:

“They wrote me off, I ain’t write back though.”



Geno Smith with a message pic.twitter.com/R1EaKpW3Dt — ESPN (@espn) September 13, 2022

Revenge games are wonderful.