Chargers vs. Chiefs: Time, TV, stream and prediction for the first Thursday Night Football game on Amazon Prime

Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season kicks off with a huge AFC West showdown, as Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers head into Kansas City to take on Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. Both teams started the year in the win column, with the Chiefs beating the Arizona Cardinals while the Chargers topped the Las Vegas Raiders. The teams will meet on Thursday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. Games will also be broadcast locally on FOX and NBC affiliates.

A game like this needs little in the way of build-up, as two of the NFL’s best young passers square off in Mahomes and Herbert. But with both teams undefeated, and the AFC West looking like a true gauntlet this season, the winner will move into sole possession of first place in the West.

Time, TV channel, and streaming info:

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

8:15 p.m. ET Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri TV: The game will be broadcast on local markets, via the FOX affiliate in Los Angeles, and the NBC affiliate in Kansas City

The game will be broadcast on local markets, via the FOX affiliate in Los Angeles, and the NBC affiliate in Kansas City Streaming: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Odds: Kansas City is currently a 3.5-point favorite

Amazon Prime Video streaming info:

This game is the first of the season that will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime. Amazon Prime members can stream the game for free. Those interested in watching the game can sign up for a free 30-day trial prior to kickoff.

Amazon’s TNF team is made up of Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit, Michael Smith and Kaylee Hartung. Tony Gonzalez, Richard Sherman, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Charissa Thompson, Andrew Whitworth and Taylor Rooks will also contribute to coverage. Coverage begins with a pregame show at 7:00 p.m. ET, followed by the game.

In addition, Amazon is offering a MegaCast of this game with alternative broadcasts, including Prime Vision with Next Gen Stats as well as TNF with Dude Perfect.

Chargers vs. Chiefs news:

Wide receiver Keenan Allen is unlikely to play Thursday night against the Chiefs.

Khalil Mack led a massive defensive effort in the Week 1 win for the Chargers:

Washed? Did somebody really say this All-Pro was washed? The only thing that was washed on Sunday afternoon was the offensive tackle duo of the Raiders who received a certified tail-whipping by both Mack and fellow edge rusher Joey Bosa. Mack recorded two sacks in the first half to help limit the Las Vegas offense to just three points before the break. His third sack came on the final play of the game when he stripped Carr and forced a turnover on downs. He ended the night with a team-high six tackles and four quarterback hits.

Offensive tackle Rashawn Slater appeared on the first injury report of the week with a back injury, but was estimated as a full participant (the Chargers did not practice on Monday).

The Chargers are consistently ranked among the league’s best according to a variety of power rankings.

The Chiefs placed rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie on injured reserve, meaning he will miss the next four games, including Thursday night:

The #Chiefs placed first-round pick CB Trent McDuffie on injured reserve, meaning he’s out at least four games, amid a bunch of moves that also included re-signing onetime first-round pick WR Corey Coleman to the practice squad. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 13, 2022

Andy Reid’s “elite” preparation played a huge role in Sunday’s win.

The Chiefs defense flashed speed and cohesiveness against Arizona.

Mahomes continued his Week 1 dominance in the win over the Cardinals:

Not only does Mahomes have the most touchdowns (18) without an interception in Week 1, but his five games with at least three pass TDs and no INTs also tie Peyton Manning and Tom Brady for the most since 1950. The one distinct difference between those names: Brady has played in the opening week 19 times. Manning did so 17 times. Mahomes? Five. He’s 5-for-5 in Week 1. In fact, Brees is the only other player with even 15 passing scores in Week 1 over any five-season span; he had 16 from 2008-2012. Mahomes has the highest completion percentage (72.5), pass yards per game (308.4), pass yards per attempt (9.2), pass TD-INT ratio (18-0) and passer rating (136.9) in Week 1 games among quarterbacks with 150+ such pass attempts in the Super Bowl era.

Chargers vs. Chiefs prediction:

As for Thursday night, the home-field environment might make the difference in this matchup between two of the AFC’s best. Kansas City survives a close one, beating the Chargers 27-24.