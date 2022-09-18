Tom Brady looked miserable before, during, and after beating the Saints

Early Sunday morning, the video appeared.

It showed Tom Brady, the veteran quarterback, making his way into the visitors locker room in the depths of the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Carrying a camouflage-print bag and plugged into his headphones, Brady was getting ready to start another NFL Sunday.

And he looked miserable.

Thankfully for him, his mood would eventually improve over the next few hours.

Since joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the New Orleans Saints have had his number. Brady entered Sunday’s game against the Saints sporting an 0-4 record against New Orleans since moving to the NFC South. Prior to Sunday, his sole victory over New Orleans since donning the pewter and red came in the 2020 playoffs, when the Buccaneers won on the road to advance to the NFC Championship game.

Early on, it looked like that streak of losses in the regular season would continue.

Brady’s troubles began on Tampa Bay’s opening drive. With the Buccaneers facing a 3rd and short, the quarterback aligned under center and awaited the snap from backup Robert Hainsey, in the lineup due to the training camp injury suffered by starter Ryan Jensen. The snap hit the turf and Brady looked on helplessly as players fought for the loose ball:

The situation did not improve for Brady and the Buccaneers on their next offensive possession. Deep in New Orleans territory, Brady and the offense lined up for another short yardage play, albeit on fourth down this time.

At least Brady got the snap:

4th down, SHUT DOWN - #Saints defense with the huge stop inside the 10-yard line - SAINTS BALL!



: FOX pic.twitter.com/kH3Krp0uTI — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 18, 2022

The Buccaneers were shut out in the first half, but having deferred the decision after the coin toss, Tampa Bay would receive the second-half kickoff. Perhaps with a chance to regroup, and make a few halftime adjustments, Brady and company would come out firing to start the third quarter.

But if history was any indication, perhaps that would not be in the cards

The Saints lead the Buccaneers 3-0 at the half...



Saints defense in last 6 quarters vs Buccaneers:

18 drives

0 pts allowed

3 takeaways (all off Tom Brady)



Buccaneers have been shut out in the 1st half 4 times w/ Brady as starting QB... 3 of them (incl. today) were vs the Saints — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) September 18, 2022

Those who forget the past are doomed to repeat it, and that played out as the third quarter began. Tampa Bay saw another drive stall near midfield as Brady could not connect with receiver Scotty Miller on third down, and the misery continued for the veteran quarterback as he came off the field:

The frustrations continue for Tom Brady and the Bucs offense today.



: FOX pic.twitter.com/e5ScdcFF5d — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 18, 2022

Tampa Bay did finish their next drive with a field goal, and the game headed into the fourth quarter with the score knotted at three. Brady and the Buccaneers were in possession as the final frame began, but the story from that possession was not their latest punt, but a brawl that began with Brady in the middle of the fray:

This is the fight that got #GoBucs WR Mike Evans and #Saints CB Marshon Lattimore kicked out of the game.

Brady was looking for a flag, and cornerback Marshon Lattimore took exception to Brady’s pleas. The result? Both Lattimore and wide receiver Mike Evans were ejected, and Brady was left without yet another offensive piece in the huddle with him to try and pull out the win.

But that is when the story turned. Just as it looked like Brady’s woes against the Saints would continue, his fortunes changed. Following the fracas, Jameis Winston — playing with four fractures in his back — threw his first interception of the game:

Winston does a good job of climbing the pocket on this play, but his throw in the direction of rookie wide receiver Chris Olave lands instead in the hands of cornerback Jamel Dean, and the Buccaneers take over possession.

That, coupled with a somewhat controversial penalty on the Saints defense, set the stage for the game’s first touchdown, this connection from Brady to Breshard Perriman in the back corner of the end zone

On this third-down play, the Saints rush just three after Brady, dropping eight into coverage. With the protection holding, Brady has all the time he needs to find Perriman sneaking behind the coverage, and he drops in a perfect throw for the first touchdown of the afternoon.

The second touchdown of the game came courtesy of Tampa Bay’s defense. With New Orleans trailing 13-3, Winston threw his third interception of the game. This time, his pass found the waiting arms of Mike Edwards, and the Buccaneers defender raced the other way for the game-breaking touchdown, giving the Buccaneers a 20-3 lead:

New Orleans would add a late touchdown, on a throw from Winston to Mike Thomas, but Tampa Bay was able to ice the contest after Olave fumbled the ball away after a long reception into Tampa Bay territory.

After the game, Brady still looked unhappy. He met Evans in the tunnel — with the receiver now dressed in street clothes — but you could not tell Brady had just won an NFL game:

Mike Evans, who was ejected from the game, greeted his teammates im the tunnel after the win.

But at least he now has a regular-season win over the Saints while a member of the Buccaneers.