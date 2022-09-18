Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore fought again in Bucs-Saints, and were both ejected

There’s no love lost between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints. The Bucs haven’t defeated the Saints since Tom Brady joined the team, and there’s always been beef between Bucs star receiver Mike Evans and Saints standout corner Marshon Lattimore. As the divisional rivals played another close, tense game in Week 2 on Sunday, Evans and Lattimore got into it once again.

At the start of the fourth quarter in a game that was tied 3-3, the fight broke out that led to Lattimore and Evans each getting disqualified. After Brady fired an incomplete pass deep to Scott Miller, the veteran star was looking for a flag from the refs. Lattimore said something to Brady, and Mike Evans rushed in to defend his QB. And to Evans “defending your QB” means blasting the trash-talking defensive back while he’s not looking.

Watch the sequence here.

Tom Brady points, Marshon Lattimore dismisses him, then Mike Evans loses his shit and trucks Lattimore because the Bucs and Saints have BEEF pic.twitter.com/XMcyGZia7D — Christian D'Andrea (@TrainIsland) September 18, 2022

Lattimore has had Evans’ number at times in the past. It seems like there’s always a fight whenever these two face each other, and now we have another chapter in their personal rivalry.

Both Evans and Lattimore were ejected.

The great Rodger Sherman did a Twitter thread of Lattimore and Evans’ history of getting into fights. NFL fans can appreciate a good, old fashioned personal rivalry.

i love how much marshon lattimore and mike evans hate each other — charles (#1 mahomes truther) mcdonald (@FourVerts) September 18, 2022

In a world where players are closer than ever, train together in the offseason and just generally don't take the whole "rivalry" thing as seriously as fans and media do, it's strangely refreshing to see two dudes who just straight-up hate each other the way Lattimore & Evans do. — David Helman (@davidhelman_) September 18, 2022

