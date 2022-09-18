Jalen Ramsey ‘Mossed’ a Falcons WR for a game-saving interception

The Atlanta Falcons were on their way to the biggest comeback in franchise history until Jalen Ramsey changed the game with one of the best interceptions you will see all year.

The Falcons trailed by as many as 25 points against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 2 on Sunday, but Atlanta made big plays in the fourth quarter — including a blocked punt returned for a touchdown — to put themselves in position to win the game. With Atlanta driving for the potential go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth, Ramsey leaped in front of Marcus Mariota’s pass and ended the Falcons’ comeback attempt.

The Rams won, 31-27, to move to 1-1 on the year. The Falcons are now 0-2. Watch Ramsey’s interception here:

The screen grab makes the play look even more impressive. Just look at the elevation Ramsey had before snatching the ball away from Atlanta receiver Bryan Edwards.

This is what we call a textbook MOSS. Usually a ‘Moss’ happens when a receiver takes the ball away from a defensive back, but Ramsey pulled the reverse Moss for the biggest play of the game.

The term ‘Moss’ has gained popularity in online circles in recent years. You can watch a full compilation of guys getting ‘Moss’d’ here. These plays are of course named after Randy Moss, and today’s generation is keeping his legend alive by making so many of the plays that it felt like only Randy Moss could make back in the day.

Honestly, we might not see a better Moss for a DB all year. Ramsey is that dude.