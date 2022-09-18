Broncos fans counted down the play clock to help their inept coach avoid a delay of game

Clock management has been a problem early in the Nathaniel Hackett Era for the Denver Broncos.

Broncos fans decided to take matters into their own hands in Week 2.

Denver settled for a 64-yard field goal attempt on the final play in Week 1, after mismanaging the clock in the closing minutes. The kick was off the mark, and the Broncos fell to 0-1 as Denver lost to the Seattle Seahawks.

Mismanagement of the clock continued in Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans, even as the Broncos won, 16-9. During one particularly brutal sequence, the Broncos ran an option play — with their fullback making the decision whether to run or pitch — on third down. They then took a delay of game penalty on fourth down, forcing them to take their field goal team off the field, and to punt the ball away:

Please watch this entire sequence. Nate Hackett has officially lost it. Denver went from 3rd and inches, a TE rush attempt, a long FG attempt, and then a punt. Lord pic.twitter.com/3Eugrn7sHG — Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 18, 2022

It was not Denver’s first delay of game penalty on the afternoon, as they took one earlier in the contest prior to a fourth down, where they converted a field goal.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Broncos were out of timeouts, having spent their third, and the crowd was not going to let another delay of game penalty cost their team:

Lmao, the Broncos crowd is counting down the play clock so Denver doesn't delay of game again. — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) September 18, 2022

THE BRONCOS FANS ARE CHANTING THE PLAY CLOCK LIKE THEY ARE NBA FANS — Hayden Winks (@HaydenWinks) September 18, 2022

A sign of how things are going with the Broncos operation: their home crowd fans are loudly counting down the play clock as it winds towards zero. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 18, 2022

Broncos fans are now chanting along with the play clock so the team doesn't take a delay of game. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 18, 2022

Even better are these clips, where you can hear the crowd counting down as the play clock gets to ten seconds left. Turn the volume up!

If you listen closely, you can hear #Broncos fans counting down the play clock starting at 10 in Denver after multiple issues getting a play off in time and burning all their timeouts. This is rough. pic.twitter.com/w6qf5fpgzz — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) September 18, 2022

Broncos fans are helpfully/mockingly shouting out the play clock on every play as Denver struggles to manage the clock. pic.twitter.com/53p339HGME — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) September 18, 2022

The Broncos were able to hold on against the Texans for a 16-9 win, evening their record at 1-1. But there are questions about Denver in the wake of the victory, from their offense in Wilson’s hands through decisions from Hackett.

But if this effort from the home crowd continues during the rest of the season, at least Denver might not commit any more delay of game penalties at home.