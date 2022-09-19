The Seahawks ran the most galaxy brain play possible, and threw an interception

The Seattle Seahawks always knew this was going to be a rebuilding year. The franchise dumped Russell Wilson, its greatest quarterback ever, during the offseason because they didn’t want to give him a massive new contract (among other things). Pete Carroll may be 71 years old, but the Seahawks are using this season to try new things and take a more patient, long-term view towards building a sustainable winner down the road.

In Week 2, the Seahawks took “try new things” to a ridiculous level. As Seattle drove into the red zone against the San Francisco 49ers, the Seahawks put four running backs on the field in a ‘wildcat’ formation. Surely that meant Seattle was running the ball, right? Wrong. Instead, running back Kenneth Walker III handed off to running back DeeJay Dallas, who threw the ball into the end zone ... where it was intercepted.

This is complete madness from a play-calling perspective. Watch the entire thing here:

DeeJay Dallas throws the INT pic.twitter.com/5xMfxhUg8v — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) September 18, 2022

Have you ever seen a more galaxy brain call in your life? The Seahawks ran the same formation on the play before, too, and it actually sorta worked because they ran the ball.

Having Dallas throw the first pass of his career, in the red zone, with a chance to make it a one-score game, against a divisional opponent, is just completely unfathomable.

The 49ers beat the Seahawks, 27-7. Seattle will always have that Week 1 victory over Wilson and the Broncos. Otherwise, it’s shaping up to be a long season.