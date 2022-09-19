How to watch Titans vs. Bills for Monday Night Football, plus a prediction

Football fans get a double-dose of Monday Night Football in Week 2, with a pair of fascinating games to close out the second week of the season. The first sees Derrick Henry and the Tennessee Titans make the trip to the northeast to take on Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills at 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN (live stream available on FuboTV).
The Bills look to improve to 2-0 on the season, matching the preseason expectations placed upon them by the national media. However, they will be without some key starters in this game, which we will get to in a moment.
As for Tennessee, the Titans lost in stunning fashion to the New York Giants at home in Week 1, and now are staring at a potential 0-2 start to the season with the trip to Buffalo.
Time, TV channel, and streaming info:
- Time: 7:15 p.m. ET
- Location: Highmark Stadium, Buffalo, New York
- TV: ESPN/ESPN2
- Streaming: FuboTV
- Odds: Buffalo is currently a 10-point favorite
Interestingly enough, with this game overlapping with the second game, ESPN and ABC will turn to a “double box” at times, showing both games to viewers:
No ManningCast this week
Sadly, there will be no ManningCast this week, given the pair of Monday Night Football games. Peyton Manning and Eli Manning, along with special guests, will be back for Week 3, when the Dallas Cowboys take on Eli’s former team, the New York Giants.
Titans vs. Bills news:
- The Titans will be missing some key players tonight, including defensive back Kristian Fulton.
- Despite the Week 1 loss, Titans fans remain optimistic about the season ahead.
- Rookie wide receiver Kyle Philips returned to practice despite suffering a shoulder injury in the season opener.
- The Bills have some injury problems of their own, with Ed Oliver already ruled out.
- Is Derrick Henry still a player to be feared at this stage of his career?
- Three big questions facing Buffalo prior to kickoff.
Titans vs. Bills predictions:
According to our weekly slate of expert picks, everyone is on the Bills’ bandwagon tonight.
You can understand why. Buffalo looked dynamic on offense in their Week 1 win over the Los Angeles Rams, while the Titans lost in stunning fashion to the Giants at home. This is a quarterback-driven league, and Josh Allen is as dynamic at it gets at the position. I like Buffalo to win in somewhat comfortable fashion, 24-10.
