Brett Favre’s role in Mississippi corruption probe is deeper than his speaking money

Brett Favre’s role in a widespread investigation into corruption in Mississippi has led to questioning by the FBI. In 2017 and 2018 Favre received payments totaling $1.1M from the state earmarked for “motivational speeches” which the quarterback never made, with the money being pulled directly out of welfare funds intended for needy families.

Favre’s lawyer, Bud Holmes, claims that his client had no idea the money was coming out of a welfare fund, and denied any wrongdoing on Favre’s part. The investigation, which has been ongoing for the last two and a half years, led to Favre paying back the initial payments, however state auditors are now demanding $228,000 in interest — which the state has yet to receive. As it stands Favre has not been charged with any crime, though the investigation is still ongoing.

It’s part of one of the broadest and most sweeping corruption investigations in Mississippi state history. It’s alleged that tens of millions of dollars of welfare were funneled through a nonprofit, owned and operated by a top donor and friend of former Republican governor Phil Bryant, and distributed to the wealthy — rather than needy communities. Nancy New, who led the nonprofit, as well as her son Zach, have already pled guilty to state and federal charges — and are now cooperating with investigators.

A portion of the estimated $77M in total welfare funds went to building a new volleyball court on the campus of Southern Mississippi University, giving gifts and organizing first class travel for former director of human services John Davis, as well as paying a California rehabilitation clinic for services provided for Brett DiBiase — son of former professional wrestler Ted DiBiase.

Favre’s involvement in the welfare fraud may not end with repaying the speaking money given to him five years ago. There are questions surrounding the Florida-based company “Prevacus Inc.”, which was developing a drug claimed to reverse the effects of concussions and mild traumatic brain injuries. Favre has been a long-time backer of the company, and reportedly worked as a go-between between Prevacus, former governor Bryant, and Nancy New.

Bryant claims he doesn’t recall these interactions, but a series of text messages obtained by Mississippi Today indicates that Favre was a key player in brokering a huge investment in the company which came from the welfare funds, funneled through New. In one text, Prevacus founder Jake VanLandingham offered Bryant stock in exchange for funding.

VanLandingham: “We want you to know that we want you on the team and can offer stock.”

Bryant: “Just let me know. And we will call a team meeting at the governor’s mansion.”

A few weeks later a meeting occurred at Favre’s home, in which Favre, VanLandingham, New and Davis were present. Shortly after there was another text exchange between the drug company exec, and the governor.

VanLandingham: “Governor, I’m working with Nancy New on our phase 1A funding.”

Bryant: “Great report. We will get this done.”

Immediately following this exchange, Prevacus was given funds from New’s nonprofit, using the welfare funds. At this time Favre texted the governor directly, saying:

“We couldn’t be more happy about the funding from the State of Mississippi. In fact, Nancy New is going to meet with Joe at Tradition the following week.”

Amid investigations into welfare corruption Prevacus sold its drug candidate to Odyssey Health in February of 2021. As part of the deal VanLandingham moved to an executive role within Odyssey, distancing himself and Favre from the Prevacus name. On Favre’s Twitter timeline, his most recent activity is a retweet of an Odyssey Health tweet, reporting positive results in testing of the drug that was in-part funded by misappropriated monies in the welfare scheme.

In the last year Favre has tweeted or retweeted 15 times about Odyssey Health, the drug, or interviews he’s conducted on it. He was also named as part of the “sports advisory group” in a tweet from Odyssey, which also included VanLandingham.

We would like to thank everyone who tuned in to watch members of our Sports Advisory Board (Brett Favre, Kurt Warner, Mark Rypien, Dr.VanLadingham) on the Banfield show! If you missed it, you can watch at:https://t.co/I6LEje0xSh$ODYY#sports #concussionawareness — Odyssey Health Inc. (@OdysseyHealth1) July 30, 2021

Favre continues to address only his role in the welfare corruption as it pertains to the $1.1M in speaking fees, which he claims has been paid back. He has not made public statements about the $2.15M that was funneled to Prevacus through Nancy New’s nonprofit, which obtained the welfare funds at the behest of governor Phil Bryant and human services director John Davis.

Details of Favre’s interview with the FBI are unknown, but no charges have been brought against the former Packers quarterback at this time.