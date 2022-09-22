Our expert NFL picks for Week 3 of 2022

Well hey, that was a dumb week! Don’t get me wrong, dumb = fun, but still it was brutal for all of us. We’re still at the feeling out part of the season, but nobody outside of the Bills and Chiefs feel like they’re really hit their stride yet.

The Jets beating the Browns, the Ravens getting obliterated by the Dolphins, and the Bengals losing to the Cowboys without Dak Prescott really threw us all for a loop and left the weekly winner with an 11-5 record.

David Fucillo, 49ers fan and head of sports betting here at SB Nation won the week, and got to write a tweet for Jeanna Thomas, die hard Falcons fan and associate director of NFL — who sadly finished last in Week 2. As you can imagine, it was brutal.

You know, as time passes, I've really come to appreciate Kyle Shanahan's play calling in Super Bowl 51 — Jeanna Kelley (@jeannathomas) September 21, 2022

You know a fake tweet is good when most of the replies are asking if this is a cry for help, or if Jeanna was kidnapped as this was a hidden message to check on her wellbeing.

This is our first time getting to humiliate each other as punishment for bad picks, and I love it. This is probably mostly because I haven’t finished in last yet and had to write something embarrassing.

Now it’s time to see if Week 3 will be a little more even-keeled. We have a few brutally tough games to pick like Browns vs. Steelers and Buccaneers vs. Packers, but there are some that should be pure chalk. Does anyone really think the Chiefs will lose to Indy? I hope not.