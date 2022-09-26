Ken Dorsey freaked out and smashed his tablet as Bills ran out of time in Dolphins loss

The Buffalo Bills were the preseason Super Bowl favorites coming into the new year, and their first two games were so impressive that some people were openly wondering if they could go undefeated. So much for that. The Bills ran into another undefeated in Week 3 when they traveled to south Florida to play the Miami Dolphins, and it was the Dolphins that came away with a wild 21-19 victory.

This game will mostly be remembered for the BUTT PUNT, which gave Buffalo two points via a safety with 1:33 left in regulation. The Bills got the ball, and Josh Allen took went to work from the Buffalo 23 yard line needing a field goal to win.

Allen drove the Bills to the Buffalo 47 with 18 seconds left when he found Isaiah McKenzie for a 12-yard gain. Only problem: the play took too long to develop, and by the time McKenzie was downed, the clock was ticking toward expiration with no timeouts left for the Bills. The clock eventually hit zero before Allen could spike it, and Miami came away with the huge win.

Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey couldn’t believe his team could not get a spike off. Cameras caught him destroying his tablet as the clock expired.

Bills OC Ken Dorsey was not happy at the end of the game. pic.twitter.com/F7Jp5IMlFP — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 25, 2022

Apparently Dorsey didn’t get the moment that teams get fined and penalized for breaking tablets out of frustration because Tom Brady does it all the time.

Here’s a look at the final play. You can see why Dorsey was so frustrated.

The Dolphins are the AFC’s only defeated team at 3-0, just like everyone expected. Poor Ken Dorsey will always have his BCS National Championship with the Miami Hurricanes in 2001.