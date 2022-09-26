The Lions got flagged because their touchdown dance was too sexy

We decided that the Detroit Lions are America’s Team this season after a wildly entertaining season of HBO’s Hard Knocks ahead of the new year. It’s generally pretty easy to root for the Lions: they haven’t won a playoff game since January of 1992, have a ridiculous head coach in Dan Campbell, cool young players on both sides of the ball, and an overall aggressive style that is fun to watch.

Unfortunately, the Lions’ cool wasn’t enough to overcome the negative vibes of Kirk Cousins in Week 3. Cousins threw a go-ahead touchdown pass in the final minute, and the Minnesota Vikings beat Detroit, 28-24. The Lions fall to 1-2 on the season.

For a brief moment in the third quarter, though, the Lions showed everyone how fun they are. Running back Jamaal Williams scored a touchdown on a 13-yard run, then busted out some hilarious gyrating dance moves. The refs, who do not have fine taste, did not appreciate it. Williams was whistled for an excessive celebration penalty.

Watch Williams shaking his hips here:

Here’s a look at the full play:

As Key and Peele once taught us, you only get two pumps in the end zone.

Williams defended the dance after the game. “It’s not even thrusting,” Williams said. “It’s more like a wave.”

I asked #Lions RB Jamaal Williams about the unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for this TD dance: “Before Key & Peele. Before all the hip stuff. I’ve been doing this forever… Nothing against them, but that’s mine. My hips. It’s not even thrusting. It’s more like a wave.” https://t.co/JHWOIG28ID pic.twitter.com/VHuJuYq7NK — Eric Woodyard (@E_Woodyard) September 25, 2022

Of course, there was a big backlash to Shakira’s awesome Super Bowl halftime show a few years back. The lesson here is that some people are the refs of real life, and hate fun.

Keep shaking it, Lions. The wins will come eventually.