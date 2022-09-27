The Dallas Cowboys inspired the greatest Michael Irvin rant of all-time

The Dallas Cowboys, led by undefeated backup quarterback Cooper Rush, handed the New York Giants their 7th consecutive loss on Monday Night Football by a score of 23-16.

Cooper Rush made some phenomenal throws throughout the game, CeeDee Lamb overcame some early drops and made some spectacular catches in the 4th quarter, but the Dallas Cowboys defense stole the show.

The Cowboys defense harassed Giants QB Daniel Jones all night to the tune of 24 pressures. That’s the most a QB has been pressured, not only this season, but in the last two seasons.

And no one appreciated all of this more than Cowboys legend Michael Irvin.

Michael Irvin has blessed the internet with plenty of hilarious content and rants over the years, and I never thought he’d be able to top his “We’re losing recipes!” rant, but this is the greatest Michael Irvin rant we’ve ever seen.

He’s up there sweating, moving around and yelling at the top of his lungs while Stephen A. and Keyshawn struggling to hold it together in front of millions of people watching at home. It’s actually impressive that they kept their composure, because if Michael Irvin started using biblical references to talk about CeeDee Lamb I would’ve fell out of my chair laughing in front of all of America.

When he says, “THAT FINGER LICKING NOMNOMNOMNOMNOM PASS RUSH!” Stephen A can’t even look at him anymore! It’s genuinely one of the most hilarious moments First Take has had in years and Irvin’s pure joy and enthusiasm for his beloved Cowboys was as refreshing as it was ridiculous.

ESPN needs to give Michael Irvin more opportunities to entertain us because, if this is what he does after a big Cowboys’ win, we HAVE to see how he reacts when the Cowboys lose.