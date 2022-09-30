Mac Jones injury: Updates on Patriots QB’s status vs. Packers in Week 4

The New England Patriots are off to a 1-2 start, and while they have answered some of the questions facing them this offseason, some questions still remain.

Perhaps the most pressing question is whether they will have starting quarterback Mac Jones available this Sunday when they travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers.

Jones to be a “game-time decision” Sunday?

According to a new report from Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald, who covers the Patriots, Jones could be a “game-time decision” on Sunday after responding to treatment received during this week:

Mac Jones could be game-time decision at Green Bay after responding strongly to treatment this week, source tells @kguregian https://t.co/vZ5yLTta6Q pic.twitter.com/vN2llTMVRd — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) September 30, 2022

Jones suffered a high ankle sprain on his final throw against the Baltimore Ravens this past Sunday, in a game New England lost by a final score of 37-26. The quarterback was in visible pain, and was carried to the locker room after the injury.

X-rays of the ankle showed no fractures, and Jones was diagnosed with the high ankle sprain. Initial reports out of New England indicated that the sprain was “severe,” and that missing multiple games was on the table:

Patriots’ QB Mac Jones has what doctors diagnosed as a severe high ankle sprain that would cause many to have surgery, per sources. He is likely to miss multiple games. Jones and the Patriots still are discussing his options and the best way to proceed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2022

Jones met with the media earlier this week, and deflected any and all questions about his status for Sunday to his head coach:

Mac Jones asked if he’s hoping to play this week:



“Taking it day by day.”



Any further questions you “can ask the coach.”#Patriots — David Wade (@davidwade) September 26, 2022

Speaking of Bill Belichick, the coach also deflected questions about Jones’ injury, in the most Bill Belichick-way possible:

Bill Belichick is not a doctor -- and don't ask him to play one on TV https://t.co/wyQk3I9oCm pic.twitter.com/B12D45ycWU — WBZ Boston Sports (@wbzsports) September 28, 2022

“Do you think I’m gonna read the MRI?”

Belichick also created some content fodder with the number of times he used the phrase “day-by-day:”

Bill Belichick is already in midseason form fielding questions about Mac Jones’ injury pic.twitter.com/JYteKoqpkj — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) September 28, 2022

Jones did not participate in practice on Wednesday:

As expected, #Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) didn’t participate in practice on Wednesday. Neither did Lawrence Guy (shoulder). Eight players were limited. pic.twitter.com/LQeffoxmBb — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) September 28, 2022

Nor was the quarterback spotted at the start of practice on Thursday:

No Mac Jones at the media viewing portion of practice on Thursday - @wbz #Patriots pic.twitter.com/u956zqrlRn — Dan Roche (@RochieWBZ) September 29, 2022

When the Thursday injury report was released, Jones was given yet another “Did Not Participate” designation:

Thursday injury report. No Bakhtiari, which was planned. No Jaire either, perhaps b/c things ramped up today. Watson a FP as was Dillon and Garvin. Jenkins back as LP. pic.twitter.com/mEE8zPmeEI — Paul Bretl (@Paul_Bretl) September 29, 2022

Still, the second-year passer is participating in game planning with an eye towards playing, and has told teammates not to “count him out:”

Per sources, Mac Jones is in the facility and participating in game planning. The #Patriots QB has to told multiple teammates to not count him out of this weekend's game at Green Bay, and is still operating as if he has a chance. Practice is scheduled for around 12:35 today. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) September 29, 2022

If Jones does end up playing on Sunday, he will do so a week after suffering a “severe” high ankle sprain, and after seeing minimal practice time.

Should Jones be unavailable for Sunday’s game against the Packers, New England will look to veteran backup Brian Hoyer to get the start. Hoyer’s last NFL start came back during the 2020 season against the Kansas City Chiefs, when he was pressed into action after Patriots starting quarterback Cam Newton tested positive late in the week. In a game that was moved due to multiple COVID tests, and saw the Patriots fly to Kansas City on the day of the game, Hoyer completed 15 of 24 passes for 130 yards and an interception.

Hoyer appeared in five games for New England last season in mop-up duty.