NFL Draft 2023 order: Updated pick order after Week 17 with Texans, Bears at the top

This is what the 2023 NFL Draft order looks like with one more week left in the season.

By Ricky O'Donnell
/ new
NFL: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

The final order for the 2023 NFL Draft is coming into focus. With Week 17 about to be in the books after Monday Night Football between the Bengals and Bills, teams are entering the final week of the regular season with the draft order taking shape.

The Houston Texans will have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft if they lose their final game to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18. If the Texans win and the Chicago Bears lose to the Minnesota Vikings, then the Bears will pick No. 1 overall when the first round of the draft rolls around on April 27. Right now, the Seahawks, Cardinals, and Colts would round out the top five.

There’s supposed to be two stud QB prospects and two stud pass rushers available at the top of the 2023 draft. Alabama QB Bryce Young and Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud should be coveted by the rising number of teams around the league who need a quarterback. Meanwhile, Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter are currently projected as the first two defensive players off the board. Check out our latest NFL mock draft from J.P. Acosta.

Here’s the 2023 NFL Draft order right now.

  1. Houston Texans
  2. Chicago Bears
  3. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos)
  4. Arizona Cardinals
  5. Indianapolis Colts
  6. Detroit Lions (via Rams)
  7. Las Vegas Raiders
  8. Atlanta Falcons
  9. Carolina Panthers
  10. Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints)
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Houston Texans (via Browns)
  13. New York Jets
  14. Pittsburgh Steelers
  15. Washington Commanders
  16. Green Bay Packers
  17. Detroit Lions
  18. Forfeited by Miami Dolphins
  19. Seattle Seahawks
  20. Jacksonville Jaguars
  21. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  22. New England Patriots
  23. New York Giants
  24. Los Angeles Chargers
  25. Baltimore Ravens
  26. Cincinnati Bengals
  27. Minnesota Vikings
  28. Dallas Cowboys
  29. Denver Broncos (via 49ers)
  30. Buffalo Bills
  31. Kansas City Chiefs
  32. Philadelphia Eagles

