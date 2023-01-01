NFL Draft 2023 order: Updated pick order after Week 17 with Texans, Bears at the top

The final order for the 2023 NFL Draft is coming into focus. With Week 17 about to be in the books after Monday Night Football between the Bengals and Bills, teams are entering the final week of the regular season with the draft order taking shape.

The Houston Texans will have the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft if they lose their final game to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18. If the Texans win and the Chicago Bears lose to the Minnesota Vikings, then the Bears will pick No. 1 overall when the first round of the draft rolls around on April 27. Right now, the Seahawks, Cardinals, and Colts would round out the top five.

There’s supposed to be two stud QB prospects and two stud pass rushers available at the top of the 2023 draft. Alabama QB Bryce Young and Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud should be coveted by the rising number of teams around the league who need a quarterback. Meanwhile, Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson and Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter are currently projected as the first two defensive players off the board. Check out our latest NFL mock draft from J.P. Acosta.

Here’s the 2023 NFL Draft order right now.