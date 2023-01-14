Our expert NFL picks for Wild Card Weekend

Welcome to the playoffs football fans, we made it. I’ve got to admit, as random at the 2022 season was, it definitely feels like much of this weekend has already been decided. It’s not necessarily that teams coasted into the playoffs without deserving it, but more that particularly in the AFC the injury bug has bitten two teams, at the worst time, at the worst position.

Of course we’re talking about the Dolphins and Ravens, who enter the weekend without Tua Tagovailoa and Lamar Jackson respectively. The picks this week show how devastating both injuries are to the playoff hopes of these teams. Nobody is picking either Miami or Baltimore to win, and this is probably the end of the road for them.

On the other end we have two really fascinating games in particular. The Chargers travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars, and the Giants head to Minnesota. This is a case of there being two better teams on paper in Los Angeles and Minnesota — but both have major problems.

The Chargers have been underachievers based on the ludicrous talent on their roster, and an away game in Duval is going to be tough against the Jags, who are hot as hell. Meanwhile the Vikings are really a question of whether this team is a fraud. Last time they played the Giants is was entirely too close for comfort, and Minnesota hasn’t been very convincing. The panel is split on these games, but here’s the full slate.