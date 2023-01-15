Stefon Diggs nearly had an amazing TD catch vs. Dolphins, but refs chose not to review it

In case you haven’t heard, Stefon Diggs is pretty good at catching a football. He did that quite a bit in the first half of the Buffalo Bills’ Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins: Diggs entered the locker room with seven grabs for 114 yards, gaining more yards by himself than the Dolphins had as a team (111).

His most spectacular play of the first two quarters, however, might have been one that actually did not count.

With Buffalo in a 1st-and-10 situation and only nine seconds left on the clock, quarterback Josh Allen attempted to hit his favorite target down the sideline. Hit him, he did, but Diggs did not possess the ball throughout the process of making the catch.

The play was ruled incomplete, and the replay official did not challenge it. Buffalo had to burn a timeout, eventually settling for a field goal to go up 20-17.

The incompletion was not due to a lack of effort, though: Diggs actually managed to get both his feet down in bounds, with his right foot about an inch from the end line. However, with his hands not holding onto the ball all the way through the “incomplete” ruling was made.

The play itself may not have counted, but that doesn’t mean it wasn’t spectacular.