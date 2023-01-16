Brett Maher’s missed extra points made history in a bad way for the Cowboys

The NFL scheduled the Tampa Bay Buccaneers versus the Dallas Cowboys for Monday Night Football on Wild Card weekend hoping for something historic. While the assumption was that Tom Brady would be the person making history, Cowboys kicker Brett Maher did the honors.

Maher missed three straight extra point attempts, the first two pushed wide right and the third pulled to the left. While it may not be surprising that three straight misses had never happened in NFL playoff history it also is the first time it has ever happened in NFL history.

The Manning brothers couldn’t believe it when Maher missed the third extra point:

Peyton and Eli are beside themselves after Maher missed his THIRD extra point



"Can you cut a guy halftime of a playoff game?" —Peyton pic.twitter.com/iAtZl7B2nQ — ESPN (@espn) January 17, 2023

Dallas still had a solid 18-0 lead going into halftime but Dak Prescott was clearly upset following Maher’s third miss:

Maher had missed three extra points all season including his only attempt in Week 18 versus the Washington Commanders. He also missed just three field goals all year.

If the Cowboys hold on to their big lead to advance to the Divisional Round, Maher’s job may be in jeopardy. Three points may not change the outcome of today’s game but is unlikely to have the same margin for error moving forward.