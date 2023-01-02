NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands

There is one week left in the 2022 regular season, and at this point everything is more or less settled. Week 17 did a lot to determine the wild card picture in both in the NFC and AFC, with only a couple of spots left to settle the final rankings.

Current AFC Playoff teams

Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)* Buffalo Bills (12-3)* Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)* Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)* L.A. Chargers (10-6)* Baltimore Ravens (10-6)* New England Patriots (8-8)

On the bubble ...

Miami Dolphins (8-8)

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

Current NFC Playoff teams

Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)* San Francisco 49ers (12-4)* Minnesota Vikings (12-4)* Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)* Dallas Cowboys (12-4)* New York Giants (9-6-1)* Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

On the bubble ...

Detroit Lions (8-8)

Green Bay Packers (8-8)

* Clinched playoff spot

If the playoffs started today:

AFC

First round bye: Kansas City Chiefs

New England Patriots (7) vs. Buffalo Bills (2)

Baltimore Ravens (6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3)

L.A. Chargers (5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4)

NFC