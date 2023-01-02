 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands

Every playoff game, with one week to go.

By James Dator
Denver Broncos v Kansas City Chiefs Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

There is one week left in the 2022 regular season, and at this point everything is more or less settled. Week 17 did a lot to determine the wild card picture in both in the NFC and AFC, with only a couple of spots left to settle the final rankings.

Current AFC Playoff teams

  1. Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)*
  2. Buffalo Bills (12-3)*
  3. Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)*
  4. Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)*
  5. L.A. Chargers (10-6)*
  6. Baltimore Ravens (10-6)*
  7. New England Patriots (8-8)

On the bubble ...

Miami Dolphins (8-8)

Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)

Current NFC Playoff teams

  1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)*
  2. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)*
  3. Minnesota Vikings (12-4)*
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)*
  5. Dallas Cowboys (12-4)*
  6. New York Giants (9-6-1)*
  7. Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

On the bubble ...

Detroit Lions (8-8)

Green Bay Packers (8-8)

* Clinched playoff spot

If the playoffs started today:

AFC

  • First round bye: Kansas City Chiefs
  • New England Patriots (7) vs. Buffalo Bills (2)
  • Baltimore Ravens (6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3)
  • L.A. Chargers (5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4)

NFC

  • First round bye: Philadelphia Eagles
  • Seattle Seahawks (7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2)
  • New York Giants (6) vs. Minnesota Vikings (3)
  • Dallas Cowboys (5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4)

