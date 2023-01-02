NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands

There is one week left in the 2022 regular season, and at this point everything is more or less settled. Week 17 did a lot to determine the wild card picture in both in the NFC and AFC, with only a couple of spots left to settle the final rankings.
Current AFC Playoff teams
- Kansas City Chiefs (13-3)*
- Buffalo Bills (12-3)*
- Cincinnati Bengals (11-4)*
- Jacksonville Jaguars (8-8)*
- L.A. Chargers (10-6)*
- Baltimore Ravens (10-6)*
- New England Patriots (8-8)
On the bubble ...
Miami Dolphins (8-8)
Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8)
Current NFC Playoff teams
- Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)*
- San Francisco 49ers (12-4)*
- Minnesota Vikings (12-4)*
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)*
- Dallas Cowboys (12-4)*
- New York Giants (9-6-1)*
- Seattle Seahawks (8-8)
On the bubble ...
Detroit Lions (8-8)
Green Bay Packers (8-8)
* Clinched playoff spot
If the playoffs started today:
AFC
- First round bye: Kansas City Chiefs
- New England Patriots (7) vs. Buffalo Bills (2)
- Baltimore Ravens (6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3)
- L.A. Chargers (5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4)
NFC
- First round bye: Philadelphia Eagles
- Seattle Seahawks (7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2)
- New York Giants (6) vs. Minnesota Vikings (3)
- Dallas Cowboys (5) vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4)
Loading comments...